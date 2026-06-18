Projecting LSU Baseball's 2027 Starting Rotation

LSU's starting rotation was put through the ringer in 2026.

Over the past three years, LSU was winning championships, or at least contending for them. At the forefront was elite starting pitching. That's what LSU was missing in the latter half of 2026.

What LSU needs to be a contender in 2027 is consistent starting pitching. After some injuries in 2026, all three weekend starters are set to return and be even better compared to this past spring.

Though we're still eight months from opening day, the roster is starting to be completed via the transfer portal, and the weekend rotation is looking a little more clear.

Friday - Cooper Moore

Cooper Moore pitches against Northeastern in 2026 | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cooper Moore came to LSU from Kansas before 2026 and was LSU's best pitcher before going down with injury in March.

He led the team in ERA by a large margin, posting a 3.38 mark over 32 innings. His control was the best on the team, striking out 39 while only walking seven.

What sets Moore apart from the other starters on the roster is his ability to mix pitches and keep an offense on its toes.

"Moore really pitched us tough," Northeastern head coach Mike Glavine told The Reveille after LSU beat the Huskies in February. "Really changed speeds on us, sped us up. And when we got him, we didn't get him in a lot of trouble. And when we did, he dominated and really controlled the at bats."

Northeastern only scored one run against Moore through his 7.2 innings of work, but dropped 13 on LSU two days later. That is just one example of how he changes games. He should be LSU's ace in 2027.

Saturday - William Schmidt

William Schmidt pitches the ball in a 2026 game | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schmidt went from the Sunday starter in 2026, to pitching on Saturday's after Moore's injury, to becoming the Friday guy after Casan Evans went down with an injury.

He saw it all, and didn't falter.

Schmidt pitched 64 innings over 13 starts with the team's third best ERA, with a 4.22 mark. He struck out 85 but walked 31 and allowing 54 hits.

Though he had a walks-plus-hits per inning of 1.33, the sophomore was remarkably better with runners on as opposed to his freshman campaign in 2025. His ability to pitch from the stretch helped him last longer in games, averaging almost five innings per appearance.

Sunday - Casan Evans

Casan Evans pitched in a 2025 game against Tennessee | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evans struggled in his first year as a starter. Outside of him 15 strikeout gem against Oklahoma, he had issues going deep into games and coming out of big innings unscathed.

He had a 5.93 ERA over 60.2 innings with 89 strikeouts and 31 walks. Jay Johnson never lost faith in Evans during 2026, which should boost his rapport for a starting spot in his junior year as he eyes the 2027 MLB draft.

It's entirely possible that Evans starts the year as a starter and switches to a long reliever role if he struggles, but Johnson will likely keep him in a starting role.

It just might not be as the ace.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.