Dilin Jones Emerging as One of LSU's Early Camp Standouts

With LSU kicking off fall camp this week, stars will emerge early in crowded position rooms throughout the renovated roster, with managing depth rooms being the Tigers' biggest tasks for the next couple of weeks.

For the offensive production position groups, both quarterbacks and wide receivers were completely redone with Lane Kiffin's impressive transfer portal attack. As for the running backs, veteran talent remained with a lone transfer adding to the mix.

Transfer running back Dilin Jones heads to Baton Rouge from Madison, WI, to join the elite running back group that has already been established on LSU's offense. But as fall camp ramps up, Jones doesn't look like just a blend-in with the group, but a standout addition.

Emerging Early

Oct 5, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones (7) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On just day one of LSU's fall camp, Jones was seen dominating during running backs coach Kevin Smith's standard drills.

Jones was seen advancing through a mock defensive line, adding an elite explosion at the end, keeping the ball secure to set him up for a downfield masterpiece.

He could easily emerge as a leader in the crowded running back room, already leading the drills and showing his dominance in rotations in fall camp.

Veteran running backs sophomore Harlem Berry and junior Caden Durnham took over the position room last season, projected to hold down the starting positions this season as well.

But with Jones making early strides in fall camp, being named the most underrated player heading into the camp, he could find his way into that starting position in the next couple of weeks with his new set of skills added to the roster.

Transfer Takeover

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones (7) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones, being a new face to the squad and already taking leadership over veteran talent, is not a huge surprise. The sophomore running back was already becoming an offseason winner in the running back room, seen taking first-team snaps just two months after enrolling at LSU.

He has the chance to ultimately prove himself this season and take his college career to the next level with the Tigers, which is something he didn't get the chance to do in Madison.

After starting seven games last season, recording 300 yards, 76 carries, and two touchdowns, Jones suffered a season-ending turf toe injury and headed into the portal mid-December.

Even coming off a massive injury that limited his playing time last year, Jones is still able to perform at the elite level of LSU's running back room standards.

It's still early, in both fall camp and Jones' LSU career. But he's already showing his dominance.

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