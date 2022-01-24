Skip to main content

LSU Baseball No. 10 in Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

Tigers season to begin in less than a month with one of the most exciting rosters in the country

LSU can add another top-10 preseason ranking to its hype video as the Tigers came in at No. 10 in the Baseball America standings on Monday.

The purple and gold were ranked in the top-10 by all major publications entering the 2022 season, including. No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 8 by D1 Baseball.

Just taking a quick glance at some of those names and it's easy to see why LSU's offense is being hyped as one of the best in the country entering the season. A core of Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry, Tre Morgan, Gavin Dugas, Cade Doughty and Jordan Thompson is absolutely lethal and should be enough to keep LSU in most of its games this season. 

"It's one of the things that drew me here," Johnson told WAFB's Jacques Doucet at the TAF Baseball Banquet. "I really believe there are guys with plenty of talent, potential that maybe we can help them. They're very motivated to and get us back to where we all want to be. As we get into the season and face some adversity, we want to not get beat by complacency or adversity."

There's of course a number of areas this team will have to prove to the outside watchers, including how it handles a pitching staff looking to replace nearly an entire starting rotation. Media day will be held on Jan. 28, marking the official start of the spring season for the Tigers.

Read More

LSU is set to open its season against Maine in a triple header starting Feb. 18 to begin the Johnson era.

A full list of the top 25 can be found below:

  1. Texas
  2. Vanderbilt
  3. Mississippi State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Virginia
  6. Florida
  7. Stanford
  8. Arkansas
  9. Mississippi
  10. LSU
  11. Oregon State
  12. Florida State
  13. Arizona
  14. Georgia
  15. East Carolina
  16. North Carolina State
  17. Tennessee
  18. UC Irvine
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Nebraska
  21. Georgia Tech
  22. UCLA
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Old Dominion
  25. Miami

 

Photo courtesy of LSUSports.

morgan 2.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball No. 10 in Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

40 seconds ago
USATSI_17343263
Football

LSU Target Jacoby Mathews Beginning Final Leg of Recruiting Process

1 hour ago
USATSI_17549608
Basketball

Changes Coming For LSU Basketball After Third Straight SEC Loss

22 hours ago
USATSI_17549180
Football

Joe Burrow Continues Legendary Sophomore NFL Campaign With Trip to AFC Championship

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17548372
Basketball

LSU's Offense Can't Get Going in 64-50 Loss to Tennessee

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17336315
Football

Why Tight End is a Must Focus for LSU to Close 2022 Class Strong

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17474965
Basketball

LSU Facing Defensively Elite Tennessee For Second Time in SEC Play

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17474467
Basketball

Latest on LSU Basketball's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Road Game

Jan 21, 2022