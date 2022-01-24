LSU Baseball No. 10 in Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

Tigers season to begin in less than a month with one of the most exciting rosters in the country

LSU can add another top-10 preseason ranking to its hype video as the Tigers came in at No. 10 in the Baseball America standings on Monday.

The purple and gold were ranked in the top-10 by all major publications entering the 2022 season, including. No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 8 by D1 Baseball.

Just taking a quick glance at some of those names and it's easy to see why LSU's offense is being hyped as one of the best in the country entering the season. A core of Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry, Tre Morgan, Gavin Dugas, Cade Doughty and Jordan Thompson is absolutely lethal and should be enough to keep LSU in most of its games this season.

"It's one of the things that drew me here," Johnson told WAFB's Jacques Doucet at the TAF Baseball Banquet. "I really believe there are guys with plenty of talent, potential that maybe we can help them. They're very motivated to and get us back to where we all want to be. As we get into the season and face some adversity, we want to not get beat by complacency or adversity."

There's of course a number of areas this team will have to prove to the outside watchers, including how it handles a pitching staff looking to replace nearly an entire starting rotation. Media day will be held on Jan. 28, marking the official start of the spring season for the Tigers.

LSU is set to open its season against Maine in a triple header starting Feb. 18 to begin the Johnson era.

A full list of the top 25 can be found below:

Texas Vanderbilt Mississippi State Notre Dame Virginia Florida Stanford Arkansas Mississippi LSU Oregon State Florida State Arizona Georgia East Carolina North Carolina State Tennessee UC Irvine Oklahoma State Nebraska Georgia Tech UCLA Texas Tech Old Dominion Miami

Photo courtesy of LSUSports.