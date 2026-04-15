Every AL Team’s Most Surprising Performer So Far

While we’re still firmly in the feeling things out phase of the season, the 2026 campaign has already given us a few surprising developments (both of the positive and negative variety). Just take a look at the standings: the Twins have the best record in the American League, while the Red Sox, Mets and Cubs are in last place. Things are likely to even out, but that doesn’t mean what’s transpired so far is not worth further examination.

Starting with the American League, here’s a look at the most surprising player for each team. For better or worse, each name has had an unexpected start to the season, and we’ll examine whether these beginnings are just a blip on the radar or the start of a new trend.

Athletics: SP Jeffrey Springs

After posting the league’s fourth-worst ERA last season, the A’s were in desperate need of better pitching in 2026. They’re closer to the middle of the pack so far, and Springs’s hot start is a big reason for the modest improvement. Acquired in a trade from the Rays in December 2024, Springs had a 4.11 ERA in a team-high 171 innings last season. He’s 3–0 through four starts following Tuesday’s gem against the Rangers, in which he gave up just one run on three hits and pitched into the seventh inning. Springs has yet to allow a home run this season after giving up the third-highest home run rate (1.47 per nine innings) last year.

Los Angeles Angels: SP José Soriano

Given the Angels’ lack of quality pitching, it’s not a surprise that Soriano has been the team’s best arm so far. What does qualify as surprising is that the 27-year-old has been arguably the best in the sport. He’s 4–0 with an MLB-leading 0.33 ERA, boasting the second-highest ground ball rate (60.7%) among qualified starters and a career-best 32% strikeout rate. Soriano’s bowling ball sinker has always kept the ball on the ground; now, it’s getting whiffs, elevating him to true ace status. If he can keep missing bats at this rate, he’ll be in line for some serious awards consideration.

Houston Astros: RP Bryan Abreu

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Houston, with an injury list quickly growing longer by the day and numerous household names performing below expectations. Abreu gets the nod here out of a crowded field after he was expected to fill in as closer for the injured Josh Hader. Instead of stabilizing the back end of the bullpen, Abreu—who put up a 2.30 ERA over the previous four seasons—has coughed up nine earned runs in five innings, giving up more walks (11) than strikeouts (10). He’s allowed 18 of the 32 batters he’s faced to reach base safely, playing a big role in Houston leading the league in runs allowed. The Astros have a lot of problems to solve to inch closer to .500, and figuring out the ninth inning ranks high on the list.

Seattle Mariners: C Cal Raleigh

Regression was to be expected for Raleigh after his record-setting 60-homer campaign in 2025. But the Seattle star has a .145/.231/.261 slash line through 78 plate appearances, striking out a third of the time with just two home runs. He’s one of several slow starters for the Mariners, who have the third-worst team batting average (.205). Among Raleigh’s key issues is that he’s getting killed by fastballs—he’s put up a .250 SLG against heaters after posting a .660 mark a year ago. What’s worse is that he’s whiffing against four-seam fastballs 46.2% of the time, the third-highest out of 225 hitters who have seen at least 50 pitches.

Cal Raleigh has struggled to start the season after his breakout campaign last year. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Even in his breakout season, swing-and-miss was always part of Raleigh’s game, so struggling with contact isn’t a huge red flag on its own. He’ll likely start doing damage on the pitches he does connect with soon, and it can’t come soon enough for a Seattle team that had sky-high expectations coming into the season.

Texas Rangers: OF Wyatt Langford

Langford was a popular breakout pick after a strong sophomore season in which he had 22 homers and 22 stolen bases with a 127 OPS+. So far, that hasn’t happened, with the 24-year-old putting up a .161/.190/.321 slash line to date. Langford has dealt with a quad injury that briefly kept him out of the lineup, which has likely played a role in his slow start. Another issue has been his approach: He has a 30.2% chase rate on the year compared to 23.4% a season ago, while his in-zone swing rate has dipped slightly. Add it all up, and he’s drawn just two walks in 58 plate appearances.

The quad issue aside, Langford’s too young and talented a player to stay in a slump for long. His plate discipline issues look like a hitter who’s simply pressing too much in the box. Expect him to pick things up quickly, and drag a stagnant Rangers offense with him.

Cleveland Guardians: SP Parker Messick

It’s hard to call any breakout Guardians pitcher much of a surprise given Cleveland’s strong track record in player development. But few could have seen Messick’s hot start to the year coming quite like this. The lefthander looked good in his seven-start debut last year and has been even better out of the gates in 2026, allowing just one run with a 0.91 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in three starts. He’s put up those numbers while facing the Dodgers, Cubs and Braves, all teams that rank in the top 10 in runs scored.

Messick doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but he has a six-pitch mix with elite command. If he can keep his strikeout rate right around league average (it’s currently sitting at 24.2%), there’s no reason to think the 25-year-old can’t keep things up all season long.

Detroit Tigers: 3B/SS Kevin McGonigle

Given his prospect pedigree, it’s not too big of a shock that McGonigle is having success in the big leagues. But it’s only taken him three weeks to become Detroit’s best hitter and one of the most difficult matchups in the league. McGonnigle has a .311/.417/.492 slash line with more walks (11) than strikeouts (eight). He rarely chases out of the zone or misses pitches when he decides to swing, giving him a ridiculously high floor for production.

Just 21 years old, Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle is considered one of baseball’s best prospects. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re witnessing a potentially historic wave of young talent arrive on MLB’s shores this year, but even the most hyped prospects usually take time to adjust to the big leagues. Konnor Griffin has hit .189 since his promotion, Samuel Basallo is hitting .170 and Carson Benge is hitting .143 with one extra-base hit. A prolonged slump is surely in McGonigle’s future, but given how he’s looked so far, it’s still hard to envision.

Chicago White Sox: SP Sean Burke

Burke went 4–11 with a 4.22 ERA over 134 1/3 innings as a rookie last season, gaining valuable experience but hardly looking like a future ace. He might not have earned that title quite yet, but he’s shown big improvement from a season ago, with a 3.60 ERA over 15 innings so far. Burke’s leaned more on his sinker to help his ground ball rate increase to 44.2%—not a massive jump, but an important one for a pitcher who gave up 1.5 homers per nine innings last year. He hasn’t given up the long ball yet this season, and has his walk rate down to 4.8%.

Minnesota Twins: SP Taj Bradley

More on Bradley’s hot start here , but the key for the righthander is improved command. He walked four batters in his most recent start, but for the season has been much improved in that area. Bradley’s stuff has never been in question, but his ability to rein it in enough to pitch deep into games hadn’t been on display consistently enough until this season. If the Twins’ winning ways are going to stick around for much longer, Bradley’s continued development will be a big reason why.

Kansas City Royals: 1B Vinnie Pasquantino

The Royals seemed primed to break out offensively after moving in the fences during the offseason, but instead the power remains out in Kansas City. The team ranks 28th in runs scored, with nearly every regular performing below expectations. Pasquantino gets the nod here after he broke out with 32 home runs and 119 RBIs in 2025. Through 17 games, he has just one extra-base hit in 73 plate appearances.

A successful World Baseball Classic for Vinnie Pasquantino has not translated into early results for the Royals. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Baltimore Orioles: RP Rico Garcia

Prior to this season, Garcia had a 5.27 career ERA while pitching for seven different teams across parts of five seasons. Through his first nine appearances of 2026, he’s yet to allow a hit through nine innings, with a 35.7% strikeout rate backed by a four-pitch mix that includes an unhittable changeup (batters have whiffed on it 75% of the time). With Garcia and closer Ryan Helsley anchoring the bullpen, Baltimore seems to have high-leverage situations locked down.

Boston Red Sox: SS Trevor Story

There’s plenty of responsibility to go around for Boston’s nightmare first few weeks of the season. Story is high on that list, and his abysmal start counts as a surprise because of how productive he was last season when he finally stayed healthy, launching 25 homers with 31 stolen bases. In 76 plate appearances, Story has 24 strikeouts with just one walk and one homer. He ranks at the bottom of the league in chase rate (46.5%) and remains one of the worst defensive shortstops by Outs Above Average. A lot needs to change for the Red Sox to right the ship, and getting Story’s wayward season turned around ranks high on the list.

New York Yankees: 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Like their rivals, the Yankees are also stuck in a rut, with several key contributors from a season ago listing in the early goings. Chisholm has yet to hit his first homer of the season, posting a .177/.227/.258 slash line a year after his first 30–30 campaign. High contact rates have never been a part of Chisholm’s profile, but loud contact has, and he’s career lows in barrel and hard-hit rates to begin 2026. As the angst levels tick up in the Bronx, the pressure will only continue to mount for Chisholm and the rest of the struggling Yankees to pick up the pace.

Tampa Bay Rays: LF Chandler Simpson

The speedy Simpson stole 44 bases and posted a .295/.326/.345 slash line last year as a rookie—good for an 88 OPS+. He did so with well below average defense, per OAA, leading some to wonder whether he was ready for an everyday role. As dynamic as he is as a baserunner, corner outfielders with no power and below-average offense don’t quite qualify as valuable regulars.

Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson already has seven stolen bases to start the season. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Through Tampa Bay’s first 16 games, Simpson has been a true difference maker, cutting his strikeout rate in half and grading out far better by defensive metrics. The power will likely never come, but with a more well-rounded game, Simpson looks poised to put up a prime Juan Pierre-type season, which should be music to the Rays’ ears.

Toronto Blue Jays: OF Jesús Sánchez

With a 98 career OPS+, Sánchez’s arrival to Toronto didn’t garner much national attention, but he’s been a welcome presence in the Blue Jays’ lineup. Sánchez has hit .292/.352/.479 with his new team, helping cover in the absence of the injured George Springer. Swing tweaks have been key in getting the 28-year-old back to hitting like he did for the Marlins last year, before a deadline trade to Houston and a .199 batting average with the Astros that followed.

So far, things are working out great for his new team, which will need Sánchez to keep on hitting with Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger all on the injured list. If the outfielder can keep things up, he could be headed for his first 20-homer season.

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