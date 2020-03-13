LSUCountry
Report: NCAA Plans to Grant Extra Year of Eligibility to Spring Student Athletes

Glen West

On Friday, it was reported that the NCAA's Council Coordination Committee plans to grant all spring student athletes a season of "relief” after all spring championships were canceled on Thursday by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, nothing official has been decided at this time but it’s still an encouraging sign for spring athletes.

The report also states that the NCAA will address eligibility questions for winter student athletes whose seasons were cut short as a result of the NCAA's decision. Winter sports include men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, indoor track and field and swimming and diving.

The news, first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium, seems like a logical step for the NCAA to take considering most spring sports hadn't reached conference play. The spring sports that would be affected by this decision include baseball, softball, beach volleyball and outdoor track and field.

One of the hitches that the NCAA would have to work through would be what happens to scholarship limits and roster sizes. It’ll have to consider the incoming freshmen.

Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic is reporting that the NCAA sent a note to ownership that said “it will be appropriate to grant relief for the use of a season for competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports.

Yahoo’s Pete Themal further reported on the details of the letter sent from the NCAA to ownership.

“The committee recognizes that student-athletes are making life decisions that will be helped by understanding whether an additional season of competition would be available, and as such, will work in a timely manner to make informed decisions. Finally, the committee will review and discuss the additional issues in a timely manner and decisions will be communicated to the membership as they are made."

The news comes a day after the NCAA released a statement saying all spring and winter championships would be canceled.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

More details will be provided as they’re made available.

