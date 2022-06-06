No Late Game Heroics This Time for the Tigers, Force Winner Take All Monday Afternoon

LSU couldn’t quite get into rhythm in Sunday night’s 8-4 loss to Southern Miss, forcing a winner take all game Monday with a chance to advance to Super Regionals.

With no late game magic occurring in this one, the Tigers were held scoreless in the final five innings with a great showing from the Southern Miss bullpen. Starting off the game strong, as they did against the Golden Eagles Saturday, the Tigers cooled off rather quickly once Southern Miss settled in.

Even when it appeared LSU was going to break away and have their bats put them in position to win this one, Southern Miss had their offense match the Tigers, keeping them in it.

A Cade Doughty bomb saw the Tigers snag an early 2-0 lead, but Southern Miss matched with a homer of of their own in the second inning.

After another two-run inning in the third for the Tigers, the Golden Eagles settled down at the mound, shutting down LSU’s offense the rest of the night. Southern Miss got comfortable in this one, keeping the bats rolling and putting together a great stretch of innings.

It hasn’t been the prettiest of showings at the mound for the Tigers, with no one really dominating other than Devin Fontenot on Friday. Going through two pitchers before the fourth inning, the Tigers have relied on their bullpen significantly to get to this point.

With freshman Sam Dutton and Grant Taylor struggling through the first three innings, the Tigers looked to Riley Cooper to dig them out of their whole, going 2.2 innings of his own. Getting through the sixth inning and slowing down the momentum of the Golden Eagles, LSU looked to Eric Reyzelmen to take over.

Giving up three runs rather quickly, this one got out of hand for LSU with no late game heroics to save them this time. With no offense in the final six innings, the Tigers’ bats just had no life in them in Sunday’s contest with Southern Miss putting on an incredible display.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles will face off in a winner take all at 3:00 PM Monday with a chance to punch their ticket to Super Regionals. It’s been a rollercoaster ride through the Hattiesburg Regional for LSU, with a chance to show what they’re made of in Monday afternoon’s contest.