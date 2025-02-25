The LSU Baseball Injury Report: Latest Status Update on Pitcher Gavin Guidry
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are fresh off of a victory over the Nicholls State Colonels on Monday night following standout performances from Steven Milam and Jared Jones at the plate.
Johnson and Co. advanced to 7-1 on the season with the program off to a hot start, but the main storyline was the pitching option.
LSU elected to roll out true freshman William Schmidt as the starter for the Tigers in his first career start in Alex Box Stadium.
“William is one of the best pitchers on this team, right now,” Johnson said. “We planned to have him throw 60 pitches, and he got us a lot of length with those 60 pitches.
"I loved his competitive nature and his athleticism. This kid’s got a great future, and he’s an awesome human being. He’s got the toughness, and he’s ready to compete right now.”
The No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the 2024 class is a player that is set to handle business for the program for the long haul, but many expected junior Gavin Guidry to take the mound on Monday.
Guidry is yet to see the bump this year with Johnson providing an update on his pitcher.
"Nonthrowing, nonarm related deal that just kind of crept up," Johnson said. "He was prepared to pitch last Wednesday and woke up on Thursday not feeling great.
"We think we really pinpointed what it was and anticipate him being ready next week."
Johnson clarified that Guidry will not be playing this week when the Tigers hit the road to the Dallas (Tex.) area for a road trip.
LSU will face Dallas Baptist at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday in a game that will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The LSU-DBU matchup will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on FloCollege Sports, an online subscription service.
