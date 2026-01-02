LSU Football Five-Star Freshman DJ Pickett Reveals Major News for 2026 Season

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett has re-signed with Lane Kiffin and Co. for the 2026 season, the program revealed on Thursday night.

Pickett, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, is coming off of a strong true freshman campaign with the Bayou Bengals in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder appeared in all 12 games, starting twice, and tallied 30 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

Pickett added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in pass efficiency.

In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions and just one touchdown. The 15 receptions allowed accounted for only 188 total yards and just one first down.

The elite underclassman showcased what's to come across his LSU career in Year 1 with the LSU Tigers where he now has officially inked a new deal with the program.

LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond played an integral role in getting Pickett to sign with the Tigers out of high school - and once it was confirmed he would be on Kiffin's staff in 2026 - it set the staff for Pickett to remain with the program.

Now, the five-star freshman is locked in for the 2026 season as the program continues revealing defensive players that have re-signed with the Tigers, including:

- Zach Weeks: Linebacker (Fr.)

- Aidan Anding: Cornerback: (Fr.)

- PJ Woodland: Cornerback (Soph.)

- DJ Pickett: Cornerback (Fr.)

- Ja'Keem Jackson: Cornerback (Jr.)

- Michael Turner: Cornerback (Soph.)

- Dashawn Spears: Safety (Soph.

- Charles Ross: Linebacker (Fr.)

LSU is bringing back multiple impressive youngsters with the stage now set for the program to make moves in the NCAA Transfer Portal this month.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

