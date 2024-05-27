LSU Country

The Matchups: LSU Baseball Headed to Chapel Hill Regional, Weekend Matchups Announced

The Tigers will head to North Carolina this weekend, focus shifts towards Regionals after NCAA Tourney berth.

Josh Pearson 11 hits a homerun as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge LA. Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Josh Pearson 11 hits a homerun as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge LA. Thursday, April 4, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA
BATON ROUGE — LSU Baseball (40-21), the 2023 national champions and 2024 SEC Tournament runners-up, earned its 37th NCAA Regional berth, it was announced by the NCAA on Monday morning.

The second-seeded Tigers will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., for the four-team, double-elimination tournament and face third-seeded Wofford (41-18, 12-8 Southern Conference) on Friday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.

Opposite the Tigers and Terriers in Chapel Hill are host and national No. 4 seed North Carolina along with regional fourth-seed Long Island (LIU). The Tar Heels and Sharks will square off at 5 p.m. CT on Friday on ESPN+.

LSU has never faced Wofford nor LIU on the baseball diamond. The most recent of five all-time meetings between LSU and North Carolina was in the 2013 College World Series.

2024 Chapel Hill NCAA Regional Schedule
Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium
May 31 – June 3, 2024

Friday, May 31
Game 1: 11 a.m. CT – LSU vs. Wofford (ESPNU)
Game 2: 5 p.m. CT – North Carolina vs. Long Island (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1
Game 3: 11 a.m. CT – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
Game 4: 4 p.m. CT – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Sunday, June 2
Game 5: 11 a.m. CT – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4
Game 6: 5 p.m. CT – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4

Monday, June 3
Game 7: TBA – (If Necessary) Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6

