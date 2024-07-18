The Recap: LSU Baseball Flips Pair of Texas A&M Commitments
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff continued their scorching hot stretch on the recruiting trail after flipping a pair of Texas A&M commitments on Wednesday.
Johnson and Co. wrapped up a successful run in the MLB Draft after getting three of the Top 15 prospects in America to formally withdraw from the draft and make their way to campus.
Headlined by Williams Schmidt, the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the 2024 class and a projected first-rounder, the Tigers are loaded for the 2025 season.
On Wednesday, the hot streak continued with Johnson dipping into College Station to steal a signee and 2025 commitment.
The Recap from Wednesday:
LHP Cooper Williams: 2024 Texas A&M Signee
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff continued a dominant stretch on the recruiting trail after successfully flipping former Texas A&M commitment Cooper Williams, he announced via social media on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher, and long-time Aggies pledge, adds to a star-studded 2025 roster with Johnson and Co. attaining an impressive pitching arsenal for next season.
The prized pitcher was let out of his NLI after the coaching change in College Station.
Williams wrote via social media: “After lots of prayers and discussion amongst my family as well as people close to me I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and spend the next 3 years at LSU. Eager to move forward in this next chapter of my life in Baton Rouge, Let’s Geaux!”
He' s rated as the No. 73 overall player in the 2024 cycle and the No. 12 left-handed pitcher in America.
With the recent changes in College Station, Williams re-evaluated his options and will now head to Baton Rouge for the next three years.
According to Perfect Game, Williams is a "young bodied southpaw with tons of projection. Up to 93 mpg at PG national with a big slider and change up. Starter profile.”
Williams joins a revamped pitching staff with several impressive faces set to make their way to Baton Rouge.
INF Ethan Clauss: 2025 Commitment
Clauss, the No. 1 rated prospect out of Nevada, revealed his pledge via social media with the Tigers adding one of the top infielders in the 2025 cycle.
The former Texas A&M commitment backed off of his pledge recently with Johnson and Co. swooping in to secure his services prior to his senior campaign.
Clauss has solidified his status as a Top 50 prospect in America after coming in at No. 42 overall, according to Perfect Game.
A sought after infielder, Clauss is coming off of a junior season where he torched at the plate, slashing .404/.493/.614 for Palo Verde (Nev.) in 2024.
Now, it's full steam ahead to his senior campaign after shutting down his recruitment and flipping his commitment to the Tigers.
