No. 1 Prospect in New York, LSU Baseball Signee Inks Deal With Washington Nationals
LSU signee Miguel Sime Jr. came off the board with pick No. 111 in the 2025 MLB Draft with the Washington Nationals making the call.
Sime, the No. 1 rated prospect in New York, according to Perfect Game, signed with Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers as a coveted right-handed pitcher in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is the No. 37 overall pitcher in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 6 right-hander.
Now, after being drafted by the Washington Nationals in Round 4, Sime has made the decision to begin his professional career.
The New York native inked a $2 million deal with the Washington Nationals after electing to bypass the college route.
Sime became the eighth signee in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class to sign a deal after being selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
He joins Brady Ebel [Milwaukee Brewers], Jaden Fauske [Chicago White Sox], Quentin Young [Minnesota Twins], Dean Moss [Tampa Bay Rays] and Landon Hodge [Chicago White Sox], among others, to bypass the college route.
The MLB.com Evaluation: "A participant in MLB Develops programs like the Breakthrough Series and Dream Series, Sime has been lighting up radar guns for some time. He averaged over 95 mph with his heater throughout the summer and is routinely up to 98-99 mph, touching triple digits at times, and he’s been reaching those elite-level velocities this spring.
"The pitch has serious life to it, and he can sink it, with one scout calling him a “pure rock thrower.” The pitch can be so devastating that he hasn’t always needed anything else, but he’s worked hard on his breaking ball. He has feel to spin a 78-81 mph hard slider, landed a good one in the zone in the All-American Game and seemed more comfortable with it during his senior season.
"The biggest thing holding Sime back is his ability to consistently land his power arsenal in the zone. It was better at the end of the summer and for much of the spring, and it’s clear he understands he needs to improve that and the consistency of his secondary stuff to move up boards. Likened to a better-conditioned Armando Benitez, Sime is committed to Louisiana State should the Draft not work out."
