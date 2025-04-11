The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball at Auburn Tigers in Friday's SEC Showdown
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are set to square off against the No. 9 ranked Auburn Tigers on Friday night in Game 1 of the three-game SEC series.
It'll be a Top-10 matchup between a pair of talented programs with Johnson's crew looking to continue their impressive start to the 2025 season.
“Auburn is an Omaha-caliber team. They have a very strong freshman class along with several older middle-of-the-order hitter," Johnson said.
"They’re really good on the mound, and they use their bullpen really well. I know they’re ‘all in’ with their baseball program at Auburn, and it is a very impressive program.
A look into the game information on Friday night, how to watch and the scouting report on the Auburn Tigers.
No. 3 LSU Tigers (31-3, 10-2 SEC) at No. 9 Auburn Tigers (23-10, 6-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, April 11 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. (4,403)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Auburn – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 11 D1 Baseball, No. 12 USA Today
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Notes: Auburn Tigers Edition
Auburn is 23-10 overall, 6-6 in the SEC … Auburn won two of three games last weekend versus Alabama at Plainsman Park, and it defeated Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Auburn is No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.304), and AU has collected 66 doubles, three triples, 46 homers and 43 steals in 52 attempts … the Auburn pitching staff is No. 12 in the SEC with a 4.72 ERA and it has recorded 317 strikeouts in 287.2 inning.
Catcher/OF Ike Irish is batting .356 with six doubles, one triple, seven homers and 26 RBI … catcher/INF Chase Fralick is batting .345 with eight doubles, three homers and 27 RBI, and infielder Cooper McMurray is hitting .344 with eight doubles, eight homers and 31 RBI.
Auburn’s Game 1 starting pitcher, right-hander Samuel Dutton, pitched at LSU for three seasons (2022-24) before transferring to Auburn last summer
