The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Mississippi State Start Time on Saturday
Jay Johnson and the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman field to capture an SEC series win.
Johnson and Co. battled through inclement weather elements in Baton Rouge to earn a 2-1 win with the program now looking to complete the sweep on Saturday.
“I’m proud of our team; it was a long day for them, obviously, with the delay,” said Johnson. “They kept themselves ready to go, and winning baseball starts and ends on the pitcher’s mound, and we got great performances our of Anthony and Casan tonight.”
Eyanson (4-0) earned the win after allowing just one run in his five innings of work. He finished with 12 strikeouts for his most in a conference game and second most in an outing this season.
“Anthony has great competitive character and make-up about him,” Johnson said. “Little things don’t bother him, so he was able to navigate the weather delay situation.”
Following an impressive start from Eyanson, the Tigers ultimately fell back on true freshman reliever Casan Evans to propel LSU to an SEC win.
Evans entered in relief and pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.
The freshman, who earned his fifth save of the season got out of a jam in the eight with a 2-1 lead, striking out the Bulldog batter with the bases loaded. He then came back in the ninth and worked around a two-out walk to secure the team’s win.
“Casan is one of the best pitchers in the country,” Johnson said. “He gave us an incredible performance tonight. He really navigate the lineup; I thought he pitched very smart, because there are a few hitters in that Mississippi State lineup that if you make a mistake, they’re going to tattoo it. He showed his poise, his talent and his competitiveness tonight.”
Now, all focus is on Saturday's Game 3 with a new start time:
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m. CT.
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• MSU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network +.
LSU and Mississippi State currently has first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.
