The Schedule Update: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Game 1 Start Time
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for Game 1 of the SEC series.
Following a midweek win over the McNeese State Cowboys, Johnson and Co. will look to carry their momentum into the three-game series against Alabama.
“I think belief and confidence are the most important assets a player can have. The players on the team can choose to have their own belief system about themselves and each other, and I believe that’s really strong on our team," Johnson said.
"I want to see our team leave it all out on the field in what will be a very competitive environment. We’re facing another Top 15 team this week, there are more coming, and that’s just the way it is in our league. It’s not like this anywhere else in college baseball, so you’re going to get bloodied, and I think our response to that adversity has been great.”
Now, all focus has shifted towards this weekend in Baton Rouge.
A look into the preview for the SEC series, the pitching matchup for Thursday night and the latest buzz on the Tigers heading into this weekend.
The Preview: No. 15 Alabama (30-8, 8-7 SEC) at No. 7 LSU (31-6, 10-5 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 Baseball America, No. 9 D1 Baseball
• Alabama – No. 15 D1 Baseball, No. 15 USA Today, No. 21 Baseball America
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday's game will be streamed on ESPNU.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.48 ERA, 51.2 IP, 13 BB, 81 SO)
UA – R-So. RH Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.98 ERA, 21.1 IP, 6 BB, 15 SO)
The Buzz: LSU Looking to Bounce Back
LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (81) and No. 4 in the league in innings pitched (51.2) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (71)… junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.497).
LSU’s .319 cumulative team batting average ranks No. 2 in the SEC, and LSU is No. 1 in the league in doubles (89), No. 3 in hits (402), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.437), No. 4 in runs scored (339) and No. 4 in total bases (668).
The Tigers’ pitching staff is No. 3 in the league with a 3.50 cumulative ERA, and LSU is No. 2 in strikeouts (420), No. 4 in fewest earned runs allowed (126), No. 5 in opponent batting average (.216), No. 5 in fewest runs allowed (144) and No. 6 in fewest hits allowed (257).
