The Schedule Update: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Game 2 Start Time
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers return to Alex Box Stadium on Friday night for a Game 2 clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Top-15 matchup.
Following a comeback victory over the Crimson Tide on Thursday, the Tigers will look to capture a series victory with a win on Friday.
LSU shined down the stretch in Baton Rouge to go up 1-0 in the pivotal SEC series.
Now, all attention has shifted towards the second game of the Southeastern Conference series on Friday night.
The Preview: No. 15 Alabama (30-9, 8-8 SEC) at No. 7 LSU (32-6, 11-5 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Frriday, April 18 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 Baseball America, No. 9 D1 Baseball
• Alabama – No. 15 D1 Baseball, No. 15 USA Today, No. 21 Baseball America
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed on ESPN2.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (5-1, 3.78 ERA, 47.2 IP, 16 BB, 71 SO)
UA – R-So. RH Riley Quick (5-1, 3.13 ERA, 31.2 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO)
Jay Johnson's Take: Challenging Series in Baton Rouge
“I think belief and confidence are the most important assets a player can have. The players on the team can choose to have their own belief system about themselves and each other, and I believe that’s really strong on our team.
"I want to see our team leave it all out on the field in what will be a very competitive environment. We’re facing another Top 15 team this week, there are more coming, and that’s just the way it is in our league. It’s not like this anywhere else in college baseball, so you’re going to get bloodied, and I think our response to that adversity has been great.”
The Game 1 Rundown: Tigers Take the Series Opener
Seventh-ranked LSU scored 10 runs in its final three-bats Thursday night to defeat No. 15 Alabama, 11-6, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU improved to 33-6 overall, 11-5 in the SEC, while Alabama dropped to 30-9 overall and 8-8 in conference play.
The teams will meet in Game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. CT Friday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.
“Obviously, we had some adversity in tonight’s game, but we stayed with it, and it ended up being a great night for our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson.
Alabama led 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but a three-run homer by pinch hitter Ashton Larson drew the Tigers to within one run.
“The way Ashton has handled his business this season just speaks to his character,” Johnson said. “He’s one the most mature players I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach, and good things happen to good people. I’m really proud of him, and that’s what our team is about, ‘team over me.’”
Shortstop Steven Milam’s three-run dinger highlighted a four-run LSU seventh inning and designated hitter Ethan Frey’s two-run homer was the signature blow in a three-run eighth.
LSU reliever Casan Evans (2-0) earned the win, limiting Alabama to no runs on one hit in 2.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
Alabama plated a run in the top of the ninth and had the bases loaded with two outs, but reliever Zac Cowan recorded the final out on a fly ball to center field to earn his fifth save of the season.
Crimson Tide reliever JT Blackwood (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs – three earned – on three hits in 0.1 inning with one walk.
LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson worked 5.2 innings and was charged with five runs on six hits; however, he recorded 10 strikeouts with no walks.
