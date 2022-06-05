Tigers Pull Off Another Incredible Comeback, Defeat Southern Miss 7-6 in Extras

Yes, it really happened again. Another furious late game rally lifted LSU over Southern Miss 7-6 in extra innings. After being down 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth, down to their final out, the Tigers put together four runs to send it to the 10th inning where they ultimately handled business.

In typical Tiger fashion, this group hasn’t taken the easy route. With back-to-back miraculous comeback victories to get their postseason rolling, LSU now finds themselves in the Hattiesburg Regional finals with a chance to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals in game three.

The ninth inning rally all started with a solo shot by none other than Dylan Crews. The SEC Co-Player of the Year simply doesn’t shy away from the big moments, sparking yet another come from behind victory Saturday night.

Down to their final out, a quick single by Josh Pearson followed by a two-run bomb from Cade Doughty had the Golden Eagles on their toes. With the Tigers ultimately tying things up after Tre Morgan got hit by a pitch, with Drew Bianco running for Morgan, stealing a base, and then scoring on a Jordan Thompson single with a 3-2 count.

Heading into the 10th inning, it was a three up, three down inning for Paul Gervase. Giving the Tigers a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th, it was Tyler McManus’ leadoff single that got things going.

Followed by Josh Stevenson getting hit by a pitch and Dylan Crews being walked to load the bases, Josh Pearson delivered the walk-off single on a hit up the middle.

The Tigers offense started off hot in this one, looking like they were going to pick up where they left off in Friday night’s thriller against Kennesaw State, but slowed down rapidly. Forcing the Golden Eagles starter to throw 31 pitches in the first, he got into a rhythm after a shaky start.

Allowing just one base runner over the course of the next four innings, Waldrep got hot for Southern Miss. Striking out six straight batters heading into the seventh, a Dylan Crews double cooled off the Golden Eagles starter, ultimately being pulled following Crews’ extra base hit with a 119 pitch, 11 strikeout performance.

A stunning comeback for the Tigers could prove they’re getting hot at the right time. With a chance to punch their ticket to Super Regionals Sunday at 6:00 PM, the Tigers will wait to face the winner of Sunday afternoon’s Southern Miss and Kennesaw State game.