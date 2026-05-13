Two Different Mindsets Bring LSU, Florida Together in Final Regular Season Series

There are two different series being played in Alex Box Stadium this weekend.

LSU Tigers head coach Jay Johnson said the team will "focus on this with an eye on that," meaning the team has to still play competitive baseball this weekend, but it doesn't matter as much as the SEC tournament next week. Florida doesn't have the same thought process.

No. 19 Florida comes in to town projected as the No. 10 national seed by D1Baseball and needs to improve two spots to be able to host a super regional should they advance. This weekend offers that chance.

"I think they're capable of beating anybody and everybody, and they have a lot to play for," Johnson said."

LSU is playing a series it can look past, even if it won't admit it. Johnson gave a firm "no" when asked if there's any path to the NCAA tournament outside of winning the SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala. It will lead to an interesting strategy against Florida.

Which LSU and Florida pitchers will we see?

Gavin Guidry pitches the ball against Southeastern Louisiana | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Florida will pitch Aidan King on Thursday, Liam Peterson on Friday and Russell Sandefer on Saturday. King's 2.19 ERA is second in the SEC, and he has the best opponent batting average in SEC play.

"[King is] one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher in the country," Johnson said. "Peterson pitched here as a freshman. He's got a great arm, [throwing as fast as] 99-100."

LSU is pitching an unconventional strategy as it needs to save pitchers for next week. The Tigers are guaranteed to play Tuesday in Hoover and have to win five games in six days to win the tournament.

Thursday's pitcher is to be announced, while Marcos Paz will pitch Friday and Zac Cowan gets the nod on Saturday, which is his and his team's senior day.

Johnson said Casan Evans, who threw 56 pitches in his start Sunday at Georgia, will definitely pitch this weekend. It is not sure how much or in which capacity he will pitch.

William Schmidt has started on Fridays with the injuries to Evans and Cooper Moore, but is not slated to start this weekend. This leads to the idea that he could be saved Tuesday in Hoover, which would also set him up to start Sunday if LSU makes it to the SEC championship game.

With all the pitching struggles this year, anything new is on the table to help the Tigers find a groove.

"I think in terms of this week, you know, we've tried to pare it down a little bit recently [with] who's actually getting on the mound and pitching to give us the best chance, as opposed to matching up," Johnson said.

This will also lead to more arms getting used this weekend than in a usual SEC series for LSU, while Florida is playing it like normal.

"I think there's maybe a few [pitchers] out there that probably haven't pitched as much as we have hoped or as they'd like to," Cowan said. "But I think [they will] kind of get a good opportunity to get out there this weekend, and that'll be good for us to roll with in the tournament."

Names that come to mind with that are freshman Reagan Ricken, fifth-year senior Dax Dathe and redshirt junior Jaden Noot.

Ricken has pitched 2.1 SEC innings over three appearances, most recently getting Mississippi State's two best hitters out in a high-leverage situation. Dathe and Noot have combined for two innings over three subpar outings in SEC play.

To win the SEC championship and earn an NCAA tournament bid, LSU will have to get 45 outs in those six days. It struggled to get 22 against Georgia, so everyone will be playing a part in whatever run the Tigers can make.

Florida has a lower batting average and on base percentage than LSU, but the Tigers have the highest team ERA in the SEC. Any lineup challenges LSU, but especially one with a hitter like sophomore shortstop Brendan Lawson.

"Lawson is one of the best players in college baseball," Johnson said. "[Redshirt junior second baseman] Cade Kurland, I mean he was there when we played them in the national championship."

LSU will have its hands full in the final weekend of the regular season, and it might be ok with letting a few things slip through its fingers. First pitch of the series will be delivered at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

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