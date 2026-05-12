This LSU Baseball Freshman's Development Is a Positive Sign for the Future

The 2025 top high school baseball player in Louisiana, according to Perfect Game, went to school and played ball five miles from Alex Box Stadium.

Second baseman Jack Ruckert has found himself in a starting role after a carousel of injuries and poor performance from guys who started the season in front of him on the depth chart. He's playing free.

"When I put this logo on my chest, it means everything to me," Ruckert said after LSU's win over Southeastern Louisiana. "Literally since I can remember, it's been my dream to play here. So it makes it that much easier going out there for however long and just trying to get better."

It might not have seemed like he would get to this point so early in his freshman year with how the beginning of the season started.

Early season defensive lapses

Jack Ruckert tags a runner in a game against Southeastern Louisiana | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Ruckert and other freshmen or transfers without much playing time would enter early-season games in the fifth or sixth inning to get some collegiate playing time.

In LSU's second loss of the year to Northeastern, Ruckert had an error in the seventh inning, where the Huskies would plate two.

He had three errors in his first 14 chances of the season, including one that cost the team two runs in the March 21 rubber match loss to Oklahoma that ended 4-3. He only played in two more games over the next month. Head coach Jay Johnson didn't give up on him.

"I thought he got better at the time he was coming in as a defensive replacement," Johnson said on April 28. "We shifted away from that, but nobody works harder than that guy. I mean, the amount of ground balls he's taken with [Director of player development for defense] Coach Bridgman."

Ruckert started to get over what he called a learning curve to playing in the SEC and putting less pressure on himself.

Ruckert's starts pile up

Jack Ruckert scores in a game against Southeastern Louisiana | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Johnson and the team needed a mojo change. During the mid-April series at Ole Miss, Johnson and Ruckert came to the conclusion it was time for the freshman to get another opportunity.

Since April 21 against New Orleans, Ruckert has started all 12 games at second base, and has only made one error while also hosting one of the hottest bats on the team.

"He's just slowing the game down," junior shortstop Steven Milam said. "It was hard for him. The game got sped up on him, and it happens... it's just getting your feet wet and just believing in yourself, and that's a big thing. I tell him, 'just believe in yourself, you're here for a reason'."

While not making as many errors, his defense in general looks sharper. Johnson said Ruckert is playing an LSU-quality defense. Overall, he's playing like a strong LSU baseball player in all facets.

Ruckert only had one extra-base hit in his first 24 plate at bats of the year, but has been on a roll since the Mississippi State series. He's had four doubles in his last 34 at bats now, including two against Southeastern Louisiana.

He said his mindset is focusing on getting 1% better each day, which he has exceeded as his playing time has picked up.

The whole freshman class has the same energy and confidence that the team was lacking as SEC losses piled up. Ruckert said that the freshmen are building off each other, pointing to the success that Mason Braun, Omar Serna Jr. and William Patrick have had.

The strong freshman connection has laid way for a returning roster of well-acclimated Tigers who are poised to have success in 2027.

"[I'm] just playing for my teammates and having fun out there. Just remembering to have fun, and that's been the biggest thing," Ruckert said. "I'm just enjoying every second out there."

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