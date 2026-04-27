The LSU Baseball Update: Jay Johnson and Co. Facing Significant Adversity in SEC Play

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a disastrous 2026 season in Baton Rouge with the defending National Champions dropping nine consecutive SEC matchups.

LSU is coming off of three straight sweeps with the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and Mississippi State Bulldogs taking down Johnson and Co. as the challenging season continues.

The reigning National Champions have now fallen to 24-21 on the season and a disastrous 6-15 in Southeastern Conference play.

The LSU Baseball Update:

Overall Record: 24-21

SEC: 6-15

Last Week’s Results

April 21 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS (W, 10-7)

April 24 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State (L, 8-10 – 11 innings)

April 25 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State (L, 8-9)

April 26 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State (L, 8-13)

This Week’s Schedule

April 28 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 1 (Fri.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 2 (Sat.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 3 (Sun.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Good: LSU Tigers Freshmen

*Stats via LSU Tigers Baseball*

• Freshman catcher/DH Omar Serna Jr. batted .500 (9-for-18) in LSU’s four games last week with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored … in LSU’s series at Mississippi State, Serna Jr. hit .571 (8-for-14) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and six runs scored … he has raised his cumulative average to .314 (38-for-121) and is now the second-leading hitter on the LSU squad … Serna Jr. has collected seven doubles, six homers, 29 RBI and 25 runs on the season.

• Freshman first baseman Mason Braun hit .571 (8-for-14) in LSU’s four games last week with one triple, three RBI and five runs scored … he batted .538 (7-for-13) in the Mississippi State series with one triple, two RBI and four runs scored … Braun also walked twice and was hit by a pitch in the Mississippi State series, and he recorded a .625 on-base percentage for the weekend … Braun is now batting .305 (29-for-95) on the year with three doubles, one triple, two homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs.

• LSU collected 24 runs on 32 hits in last weekend’s Mississippi State series, producing five doubles, one triple and seven home runs … LSU has hit a total of 74 homers on the season, which places the Tigers seventh among the SEC’s home run leaders.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

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