What To Expect From LSU Tigers Baseball vs No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs

For the final time in the 2026 regular season, the LSU Tigers pack their bags and hit the road for some conference battle, this time heading to Athens for a weekend series with the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs.

While the Tigers have struggled thus far in conference play with a 9-15 record, the Bulldogs have flourished with a 18-6 record and are currently riding a six-game winning streak.

Georgia took good care of the Missouri Tigers at home last weekend in a sweep that saw the latter two games shortened by mercy rules, while LSU recorded a home sweep of their own against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Game Schedule

LSU teammates wait at home to celebrate with LSU's Derek Curiel (6) after Curiel hit a grand slam during a college baseball game between Tennessee and LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee., on April 3, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game 1: Friday, May 8, 5:00 PM, SEC Network

Game 2: Saturday, May 9, 6:00 PM, SEC Network

Game 3: Sunday, May 10, 2:00 PM, SEC Network

All games will take place at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.

Team Leaders

LSU

Hitting

Batting average: Derek Curiel, .338

Home runs: Jake Brown, 16

Runs batted in: Jake Brown, 49

Pitching

Wins: William Schmidt, 5

Strikeouts: William Schmidt, 79

Earned run average: Deven Sheerin, 3.16

Georgia

Hitting

Batting average: Daniel Jackson, .373

Home runs: Daniel Jackson, 23

Runs batted in: Daniel Jackson, 67

Pitching

Wins: Caden Aoki, Joey Volchko, 7

Strikeouts: Joey Volchko, 76

Earned run average: Caden Aoki, 3.33

About the Coaches

Jay Johnson, LSU: Johnson is currently in the midst of his fifth season in Baton Rouge, where he has made a quick establishment of his name, leading the Tigers to two College World Series championships in the 2023 and 2025 seasons while coaching players such as Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews during his time. Before coming to LSU, he spent six years with the Arizona Wildcats from 2016 to 2021 and two seasons with the Nevada Wolf Pack during 2014 and 2015.

Wes Johnson, Georgia: There's no relation between the two coaches, but Wes did spend a year as a pitching coach at LSU under Jay in 2023, where the Tigers won their first College World Series under Johnson, and it's this Johnson that LSU (and Pittsburgh Pirates) fans can thank for Paul Skenes' elite skills on the mound. Johnson is currently in his third year with the Bulldogs, he first head coaching gig after serving as a pitching coach with teams at the NCAA and MLB level such as the Arkansas Razorbacks and Minnesota Twins.

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