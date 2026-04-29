LSU Baseball's Freshmen Remain Scorching Hot To Lead Tigers Over Southeastern

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Zac Cowan fired four scoreless relief innings Tuesday night, and centerfielder Derek Curiel smashed two doubles and a homer, leading LSU to a 12-4 win over Southeastern Louisiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 25-21 on the year, while Southeastern dropped to 28-18.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series against South Carolina in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +

“This was one of our best games in a while against a good team that is in first place in the Southland Conference,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Zac Cowan is the most reliable pitcher you could ever ask for, and our offense continued to score runs in may different ways. One of our better games of the year, a good win tonight.”

Curiel led LSU’s 12-hit output with a 3-for-4 outing at the plate that included one homer – his sixth dinger of the season – two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored.

Second baseman Jack Ruckert doubled twice and collected two RBI for the Tigers, and leftfielder William Patrick perfectly executed a sacrifice bunt that resulted in two runs for LSU.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Cowan highlighted LSU’s pitching effort, entering the game in the third inning after LSU had grabbed a 5-4 lead. Cowan fired 4.0 scoreless innings, limiting Southeastern to two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Reliever Danny Lachenmayer (2-0) was credited with the win, entering the game with the bases loaded and nobody out in the first inning. Lachenmayer worked 2.0 innings, allowing three runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts before yielding the mound to Cowan.

Southeastern reliever Dakota Lee (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

*This story is courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball Press Release.*

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