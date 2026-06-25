Where LSU Baseball's Top Transfer Portal Players Rank

The LSU Tigers finished a disappointing season in 2026, posting a 30-28 record and missing the postseason for the first time since 2011.

The Tigers are not used to watching playoff baseball from the couch, but it could be the minor reset this program needs. Head coach Jay Johnson had more time to prepare for the offseason and it's paying off in a big way.

LSU got active in the transfer portal and acquired some elite talent. Here is where some of those players rank amongst the 2026 transfer portal class.

Tigers Transfers are Placing High in the Rankings

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson walks the field. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel put out a ranking of the top 60 college baseball players in the transfer portal. LSU is well represented. Five of the six commits landed on the list.

5. Bino Watters, OF

Binno Watters was the highest-rated transfer portal at the time of his commitment, but has slid down a few spots here. The Notre Dame transfer spent two years with the Fighting Irish, but he had a tremendous 2025 season.

Watters slashed .362/.447/.610 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs. He's a complete hitter who should bring a lot of firepower to the top of the lineup. He'll be a key contributor next season.

8. Landon Hood, RHP

The Tigers secured a massive commitment from Gonzaga pitcher Landon Hood. He is the highest-rated pitcher on McDaniel's list. The hard-throwing reliever posted a 2.48 ERA and a whopping 78 strikeouts in his freshman year.

The potential is endless with Hood as he comes to Baton Rouge as a sophomore. He'll operate as a high-leverage reliever under Johnson and should be one of the SEC's top pitchers in 2027.

10. Dawson Park, SS

Dawson Park is the third Tigers' player to crack the top-10. Park played two seasons at Texas State and had a solid 2025 campaign. He posted a .301 batting average with 13 home runs and 52 RBI. With Steven Milam returning, Park will likely slide over to third base.

27. Diego Velazquez, RHP/SS

Velazquez was utilized in multiple ways at USC. He got 18 at-bats last season and recorded three hits. He also made eight appearances out of the bullpen and five as a starter. He posted a 4.55 ERA over 29 2/3 innings. Most notably, he has a nice strikeout-to-walk ratio, with 34 punch outs and nine walks.

58. Jason Wachs, OF

Wachs comes over from Tulane with over 450 at-bats in two seasons. He led the team in hits (66), RBI (54), and on-base percentage (.453). Wachs is another elite offensive player that Johnson can plug into the middle of the lineup. He'll share the outfield with Watters.