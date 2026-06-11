Why LSU Baseball's New Commit Bino Watters is Exactly What the Tigers Needed

Jay Johnson has made a point of attacking the transfer portal in the 2026 offseason after hardly any additions from 2025 worked out.

The latest pickup, Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters, who was rated the No. 1 transfer portal player by both On3 and Baseball America, is going to be a shining star at LSU. Johnson and Co. made a big push for Watters as Texas was closing in on the outfielder.

LSU has already added the No. 2 transfer portal player, RHP Landon Hood from Gonzaga, and Texas State shortstop Dawson Park in its 2026 transfer portal class. Watters is the biggest addition of all.

Why Watters is a near-perfect for Johnson's team

Derek Curiel flips his bat in a 2025 game | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Watters is what most players weren't during LSU's struggle-filled 2026 season: someone with elite and proven talent who can compete with the best in the nation.

Johnson has said that he is looking for Omaha-caliber players in the portal. Watters fits that description perfectly. Among all of his stellar stats, Watters is a player with winning experience who is ready to bring another championship to Baton Rouge.

Watters was appointed to the 2026 First Team All-ACC honors after finishing his sophomore year with a .362 batting average. But what's best about his statistics is his on-base plus slugging percentage, which stood at 1.057 in 2026.

His freshman year OPS of .984 also helped him become a name atop the All-ACC freshman team in 2025. Watters has batted in 90 runs over his two years of collegiate baseball, with 51 coming in 2026.

The lefty can put the ball all over the field, and the student section in right field will love him after he deposits home runs in the Diamond Deck.

Watters has hit 19 home runs in college, with 10 coming this past spring. His power isn't limited to getting over the fence, as he hit 18 doubles and three triples in 2026.

Many of Watters' offensive stats line him up in the top 25 among ACC hitters.

One issue that plagued LSU hitters, and especially transfers facing SEC pitching for the first time, was strikeouts. Watters struck out 37 times over his 218 at-bats, which meant he was rung up only 17% of the time. He was 20th in the ACC for strikeouts against conference pitching, with a minimum of 100 conference at-bats.

Watters batted second when Notre Dame faced off against LSU in Jacksonville back in February, and recorded one single in five at-bats. His hit came in the first inning off Cooper Moore, who was LSU's best starter before an elbow injury shut him down for the year in late March.

Watters will also plug a hole in the defensive issues that faced LSU, as he has played 97 games in the outfield over his two years and only made two errors in 2026, with a .967 fielding percentage.

He primarily played left field but can slot in anywhere at Alex Box, as the stadium has equal dimensions along the walls.

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