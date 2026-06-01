Which LSU Baseball Players Could Leave via the Transfer Portal?

Change is going to happen in the offseason.

There isn't any change coming to the coaching staff before the 2027 season, but the change is going to come in the transfer portal. As of 3 p.m. on June 1, five Tigers have entered the transfer portal: RHP Mavrick Rizy, outfielder Daniel Harden, third baseman Trent Caraway, LHP DJ Primeaux and RHP Jaden Noot.

Among the first four entries, there is a similar trend of a lack of playing time, mainly compared to what was expected for those who transferred in ahead of 2026, and a decrease in playing time for those who stayed from 2025.

Caraway came to Baton Rouge after two promising years at Oregon State, but didn't pan out at LSU and seldom played the last month of the season due to poor performance. Harden was a community college transfer who only got 19 at-bats all season.

Rizy had a solid freshman campaign but pitched three fewer innings in 2026 due to command issues, and Noot saw his innings decrease dramatically. He pitched 32.2 innings in 2025 but only 9.1 in 2026. Primeaux's innings also decreased heavily, going from 14 in 2025 to 2.1 in 2026.

Who could enter next for LSU?

Cooper Williams pitches the ball in a game against Little Rock in 2025 | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU's main kryptonite was its pitching. LSU's 5.72 ERA was 15th in the SEC, its 1.50 WHIP was tied for 14th and the staff threw an SEC-worst 90 wild pitches, with the second-worst mark in the SEC being only 63 wild pitches.

With all of those statistics, many pitchers could enter the transfer portal for similar reasons to that of Noot and Rizy. Who are the main names to watch?

Cooper Williams, LHP

Cooper Williams warms up before a game in 2026 | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Williams was fantastic down the stretch for LSU as a freshman in 2025, but was not the same pitcher in his sophomore season. He pitched 17 innings in 2026, compared to 20 the previous year. His freshman ERA was a 1.80, but ballooned to posting a 7.94 ERA as a sophomore.

His strikeout numbers increased but, like the rest of the staff, had troubles with control. Williams could benefit from a change of scenery and will be a name to watch for the transfer portal.

Ethan Plog, LHP

Ethan Plog pitches the ball in a 2026 game | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Plog came to LSU before the 2026 season after a year at Iowa Western CC, and control was a main issue for the sophomore. He walked 16 and struck out 21, while also hitting four batters and throwing three wild pitches over 15.1 innings.

His 2.2 WHIP led to a team-worst ERA of 9.98, meaning Plog might not be retained in favor of him finding success elsewhere.

Ethan Clauss, INF

Jay Johnson walks back to the dugout in a 2026 game | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Clauss only appeared in 11 games as a true freshman and got one hit in four at-bats. LSU needs some help in the infield with open spots, and LSU head coach Jay Johnson will definitely want to keep his talent around.

But with Johnson likely getting infield help from the transfer portal and the emergence of Jack Ruckert and Mason Braun in the dirt, as well as John Pearson having the ability to play third base, Clauss could get squeezed out of a spot and look for playing time elsewhere.

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