LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

Last June, the LSU Tigers were in Omaha, becoming the 2025 College World Series National Champions. This June, the team is experiencing roster changes after an early exit in the SEC tournament.

Not appearing in the postseason, for the first time in 15 years, is definitely not what the fans or players wanted. But there are some positives to the mid-May ending. For one, the Tigers get to finally focus on hitting the transfer portal instead of focusing on the postseason.

That portal opens today, and will stay open until June 30. Now that Jay Johnson and his team aren't worried about the next game, they can attack the portal to strategically build a new roster - one that could see a longer run next year.

Who's Staying

Starting pitcher Cooper Moore 22 on the mound as SU Tigers Baseball take on Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers did have a successful offseason recruiting cycle last year, forming the talent roster for the 2026 season. Luckily, not all of those players were MLB draft prospects or in their final year of eligibility, and have chosen to continue their career at LSU.

On the mound, right-handed pitcher Cooper Moore is set to return to the Tigers, as the Kansas Transfer suffered an elbow injury in late April. William Schmidt and Casan Evans, both right-handed pitchers, are also set to return to Alex Box next season. With Evans being a frequent Friday night starter and Schmidt as a reliable asset to the pitching rotation, both will continue to bring much-needed pitching success to LSU.

Left-handed pitcher and North Dakota State transfer Danny Lachenmayer is also confirmed to return for the 2027 season, after slowly becoming a pitching addition this season, appearing in 24 games this season.

Freshmen pitchers Reagan Ricken, Marcos Paz, Jonah Aase and Zion Theophilus are likely to return after their debut season in Baton Rouge, hoping to continue to grow this summer before next season. Both of the team's talented catchers Cade Arrambide and Omar Serna Jr. are also likely to return.

More expected returns to come from outfield/first baseman Mason Braun, outfielder William Patrick, and infielder Jack Ruckert as young players on the roster.

The biggest question mark on the returns comes from LSU's stars Jake Brown, Steven Milam and Derek Curiel. As they are all utilized on the outfield, infield and contribute major success at bat, the three are all draft material. But the real question is whether they are draft-ready.

If they return to LSU, for a senior season from Brown and Milam and a junior season from Curiel, an additional year could boost their MLB draft projection. Curiel and Brown are expected to hear their name called on the first night, while Milam's name isn't in the top 150. Still, the three decisions are a mystery and the most anticipated for the Tigers.

Who's Leaving

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers infielder Tanner Reaves (5) takes a signal from the dugout as he bats against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Between expired college eligibility, the upcoming MLB Draft and the transfer portal, LSU baseball will have a fair share of exits.

Notable players, including infielder Tanner Reaves, pitchers Dax Dathe and Grant Fontenot, finished their college eligibility this season, each leaving their own mark on the program. The list of departing seniors includes outfielder Chris Stanfield, pitcher Seth Dardar and infielders Zach Yorke and Brayden Simpson.

Sophomore pitcher Mavrick Rizy was the first Tiger to announce his departure to the transfer portal after one season. As the portal opened, outfielder Daniel Harden, pitcher Jaden Noot and third baseman Trent Carway joined Rizy in the portal. Over the next 30 days, the team could expect to see some more departures.

Player Position New Team Mavrick Rizy Pitcher TBD Jaden Noot Pitcher TBD Trent Caraway Third Base TBD Daniel Harden Outfielder TBD

Who's Been Added

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Johnson's long list of top recruits was named his recruiting cycle No.1 in the class of 2027. He's secured 13 recruits, with five of them being from Perfect Game's top 100 list.

His talented additions include outfielders Jordan Griffin, Drake Hawpe and Bryan Ravelo. For the infield, five short stops join the squad, including Zowen Watson, Devyn Downs, Ricky Lopez, Sebastian Castillo and Graham Houston, the No. 3-ranked player in the nation for the class of 2027. Third baseman Koa Romero will also join the Tigers as an infield addition.

On the mound, pitchers Jack Lee, Kade Luker, Sean Parrow and Lawton Littleton will add to the Tigers' bullpen room next season.

In between all of the roster changes, which are sure to continue to change with the opening of the portal and the MLB Draft getting closer, the established program is still hopeful to have a much-needed successful season in 2027.

Player Position Prior Team Eligibility TBD

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