SI

Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea to Enter Transfer Portal

The UNLV quarterback has one season of eligibility remaining.

Mike McDaniel

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea is entering the transfer portal.
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea is entering the transfer portal. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The junior quarterback spent his first two seasons at Virginia, before transferring to UNLV to play under Dan Mullen this past season.

Under Mullen, Colandrea won Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, completing 65.9% of his passes for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He also rushed for 649 yards and 10 scores.

Colandrea should immediately become one of the top quarterbacks available in a crowded transfer market at the position. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football