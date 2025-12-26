Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea to Enter Transfer Portal
The UNLV quarterback has one season of eligibility remaining.
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The junior quarterback spent his first two seasons at Virginia, before transferring to UNLV to play under Dan Mullen this past season.
Under Mullen, Colandrea won Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, completing 65.9% of his passes for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He also rushed for 649 yards and 10 scores.
Colandrea should immediately become one of the top quarterbacks available in a crowded transfer market at the position. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
