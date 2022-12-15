Angel Reese Drops Career High, Leads LSU Past Lamar 88-42

Angel Reese scored a career high 32 points on 13-15 shooting as the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team (10-0) defeated Lamar (4-5) on Wednesday night in the PMAC, 88-42.

“I let the game come to me and my teammates do a good job for me,” Reese said.

Reese finished with a career high 32, breaking her previous record of 31 set in this year’s season opener against Bellarmine. The Maryland transfer also led the team in rebounds with 15. Reese’s performance secured her tenth double-double in just as many games to open the season. She is the first LSU player with double-digit consecutive double-doubles since Sylvia Fowles had 19 straight during the 2006-07 season.

“That feels really good to be named with one of the best post players ever to play the game so I’m really excited," Reese said. "Being at LSU, I've been able to accomplish a lot of things but I couldn't do it without my coaches and teammates so I’m just happy to be here.”

“She was getting lots of looks and layups,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Consequently, she was 13-for-15 from the field. Her production in the second quarter allowed us to finally get going.”

The undefeated Tigers are set to head to Maui, Hawaii Thursday morning for two games over the weekend against Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday. LSU will then be off over the holidays before beginning SEC play on December 29th at Arkansas.

Flau’jae Johnson finished the night with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Johnson broke the 20-point margin for the second time in her career in Wednesday night’s wins and she added 8 rebounds.

Jasmine Carson was the only other Tiger to finish in double figures as she scored a dozen and went 4-8 from behind the arc. Kateri Poole tied her career high assists as she racked up 7 total, Lamar didn't earn a single assist. This her fourth time to reach 7 in a game and her first time to do so at LSU.

The Cardinals were led by Sabrina Dean as she finished with 15 points and went 6-15 from the field. Portia Adams led the visitors in rebounds with 8 and was second in points with 14.

LSU held Lamar to 0 assists throughout the entire game.

LSU found its first bucket as a Kateri Poole three-pointer snapped a 4-0 Lamar run three minutes into the first quarter. The Tigers battled and tied the game with a minute to go in the first as Reese scored her ninth point of the night. LSU took its first lead of the night as Johnson rebounded her own free throw and found Reese in the paint to make it 17-15 at the end of the quarter.

The Tigers began to piece things together in the second quarter as they went on a 23-3 run over the opening eight minutes of play. The Tigers went on a hot streak shooting 9-9 from the field and held Lamar to 0-5 through six minutes of action. LSU headed into the break with a 22 point lead after only up by 2 at the end of the opening quarter, 43-21.

Reese finished the half with 21 points and 5 rebounds as she stayed on the court for all 20 minutes of play. Johnson was the only other Tiger in double figures at the half as she scored 10 points and hauled in 6 boards. Poole had a season high 4 assists after the first two quarters.

Carson scored her first points of the game as she hit back to back threes within the first two minutes of the third quarter. LSU extended its lead past 30 as a Smith block led to a Johnson and-one on the other end. With under a minute to play Reese secured her tenth double-double in as many games this season. The Tigers went into the last quarter with a 71-34 lead over the Cardinals.

Four minutes into the final quarter Reese set a new career high as she brought her final total to 32 on a second chance lay-up. Reese finished her night with four minutes remaining after playing the first 36 minutes without a sub. LSU closed the game strong to remain undefeated.