Five-Star LSU Women's Basketball Signee: 'Kim Mulkey is the Best Coach Out There'

5⭐️ LSU signee Divine Bourrage on LSU's 2R win over Florida State:



"The girls did their thing. Sa’Myah had 20, that’s big for her. Her stats are important going deeper into the tournament. Fla, Nees, and MK do what they do best. And Mulkey is the best coach out there." pic.twitter.com/pD5QvSPc4l