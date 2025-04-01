Five-Star LSU Women's Basketball Signee: 'Kim Mulkey is the Best Coach Out There'
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers enter a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program looking to reconstruct the roster for the future.
It's no secret LSU secured the No. 1 Signing Class in America after landing four coveted prospects in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with significant buzz surrounding the newcomers heading to campus this summer.
LSU signee Divine Bourrage is a prospect that the Tigers bought stock in from the jump with the program landing the pledge prior to her senior campaign.
The Top-25 prospect in America quickly became a coveted recruit with a myriad of schools battling out for her services, but it was the LSU Tigers that handled business down the stretch.
"Bourrage has the size and skill set to be impactful at either guard position. She's comfortable handling the basketball though Bourrage might be better [utilized] in a space where she can score the ball on the wing," 247Sports wrote.
"In either capacity, Bourrage has shown the skill needed to get to the rim especially going to her right hand. She also has one of the better stepback jumpers in the game when she attacks right to go left and steps back from there.
"Bourrage has shooting range out beyond the arc. Defensively, Bourrage's length and athletic [package] allow her to be a potential elite weapon on the college stage guarding on the basketball."
There is a mutual feeling between Bourrage and the LSU staff that this program is continuing to trend in the right direction despite being bounced in the Elite Eight the last two seasons.
"The girls did their thing. Sa’Myah had 20, that’s big for her. Her stats are important going deeper into the tournament. Fla, Nees, and MK do what they do best. And Mulkey is the best coach out there," Bourrage told On3 Sports following the Second Round win over Florida State."
LSU's 2025 Signing Class is stacked from top to bottom with a pair of McDonald's All-American Game selections and four Top-30 overall prospects.
The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game Selections:
Grace Knox: No. 4 Overall Player in America
As a freshman Knox averaged 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds to help lead Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas to the NIAA 5A semifinals.
After missing her sophomore season with an injury, Knox transferred to Etiwanda High School in Los Angeles where she averaged 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds as a junior, leading the team to a national championship and the California Open Division So-Cal Region California State Championship.
With her size coupled with her versatile skillset, Knox has the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint.
“I would say I chose LSU because, for one I know Coach Mulkey can develop me for the next level as I saw her do at Baylor and recently at LSU,” Knox said. “I love the culture on and off the court which set it apart from the other schools mostly. Of course, there’s great branding opportunities at LSU as well. Lastly, I feel like on the visit I felt the genuineness and passion in the coaching staff. There didn’t seem to be an awkward moment and could see myself thriving at LSU next year.”
“Grace is gifted with an incredible ability to rebound,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her tenacity on the boards combined with her all-around offensive skill set make her a tough matchup. We look forward to Grace having an immediate impact on our team and are excited to see all that she accomplishes at LSU.”
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 7 Overall Player in America
Johnson is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kentucky high school sports. In three seasons, Johnson has three KHSAA state championships, three Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year honors and she earned a gold medal with the Team USA U18 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup team.
Throughout her first three high school seasons, Johnson averaged 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman, 22.5 points and 8.8 rebounds as a sophomore and 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior.
“I chose to play for Coach Mulkey at LSU because I know she knows what it takes to get to the top,” Johnson said. “LSU feels like home away from home.”
“ZaKiyah brings size and athleticism to our backcourt,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her versatility is a huge part of her game. From scoring to rebounding and defending she can affect the game in a variety of ways! Tiger fans are going to love the energy and winning tradition ‘Z’ brings to the PMAC!”
LSU Women’s Basketball Signing Class
Divine Bourrage: No. 12 ESPN, No. 7 On3, No. 9 Prospects Nation, No. 7 247Sports, No. 11 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Bella Hines: No. 30 ESPN, No. 24 On3, No. 26 Prospects Nation, No. 24 247Sports, No. 35 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 13 ESPN, No. 4 On3, No. 4 Prospects Nation, No. 12 247Sports, No. 8 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Grace Knox: No. 6 ESPN, No. 13 On3, No. 15 Prospects Nation, No. 11 247 Sports, No. 7 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.