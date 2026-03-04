How It Happened: Auburn Tigers Surge Past LSU Basketball to Win 88-74 in SEC Battle

AUBURN, Alabama – The Auburn Tigers went on a 12-5 run to close the final 3:30 of the first half and that sent Auburn to an 88-74 win over LSU Tuesday night in the final regular season road game at Neville Arena.

LSU was not able to stay with Auburn in the second half, falling behind by as much as 19 points in the final 3:41 of the contest.

The start of the game saw the two teams change the lead 14 times with five ties in the first 16 minutes. LSU had chances to expand some of their leads but the visiting Tigers committed 10 first half turnovers, many unforced that led to 10 Auburn points.

LSU had a good game offensively for the most part, shooting 54.5 percent (24-of-44) and 7-of-15 from three (46.7 percent). LSU was 19-of-26 from the free throw line for the game.

The Tigers had four players in double figures led by Michael Nwoko with 19 points (4-of-6 from the field, 11-of-13 at the free throw line. Pablo Tamba had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jalen Reece had 12 points and six assists, while Marquel Sutton scored 10.

Auburn also shot over 50 percent for the game (31-of-57) for 54.4 percent, making 10-of-24 three pointers and 16-of-222 at the free throw line.

It was the backcourt of Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton that carried Auburn to the big advantage in the second half as Pettiford scored 27 points with six assists and Overton had 21 points. Both had four three-point makes in the game. Keyshawn Hall had 17 points and Elyjah Freeman added 10.

The Tigers conclude the regular season on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M. Senior day ceremonies will start at 4:40 p.m.

LSU vs Auburn

March 3, 2026

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

Opening Statement…

“When we executed offensively and the ball moved, I thought we played with efficiency. We came on the road and shot 55% from the floor, 47% from three, and 73% at the line. You would hope that would be good enough to win. The 10 first half turnovers really hurt us. Not only because we didn’t get a shot on goal, but it led to some transition threes that they hit. Then in the second half, although the rebounding was even for the game, I thought those seven offensive rebounds that they got to start the second half which led to 11 points was the second differentiating factor in the game.”

On coming out with energy in the first half…

“I thought in the halfcourt, we actually guarded really well in the first half. We gave up two layups on one of their ball screen actions. The turnovers and transition threes really hurt us in the first half. I thought when we moved the ball and shared it offensively, we were really efficient on that end of the floor.”