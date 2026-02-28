How to Watch LSU Basketball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in SEC Showdown on Saturday

BATON ROUGE – Coming off an exhilarating two-overtime victory at Ole Miss on Wednesday, the LSU men’s basketball team looks to continue the momentum at home on Saturday when the Oklahoma Sooners come to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Game time is set for just after 5 p.m. CT with Chris Blair and John Brady calling the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge Eagle 98.1 FM) and televised on the SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Rodney Terry.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and at the Maravich Center upper concourse box office beginning one hour prior to tipoff. LSU students are admitted free of charge with valid student ID.

The first 500 students will receive an LSU designed pickleball paddle courtesy of LSU Basketball. Also fans can gain free admittance for the basketball game by showing your baseball ticket from Saturday afternoon’s 2 p.m. baseball game with Northeastern.

LSU and Oklahoma are both playing some of their best basketball of the season. The Tigers, with strong performances statistically in the last four games, is coming off the 106-99 overtime win at Ole Miss.

It was a game in which LSU rallied from eight down with seven minutes to play to force overtime, stopped two attempts by Ole Miss to win the game at the end of the first overtime; and, outscored the Rebels, 16-9, to score its third overtime win of the season on the road.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

Oklahoma has won three-of-its-last-five games, including Tuesday’s 91-79 win over Auburn in Norman.

Like LSU, the Sooners have had great recent success outside the arc, averaging 9.5 treys in SEC play. Over the last four games, the Sooners are shooting 48.4 percent from behind the arc.

Against Auburn, Nijel Pack had 22 points with six three-pointers, while Mohamed Wague added 18 points (nine rebounds), Derrion Reid 16 and Xzavier Brown 14 points. The Sooners shot 52.6 percent from the floor (30-57) and 13-of-19 from three-point range.

For the Tigers, Max Mackinnon had a terrific game for the Tigers becoming the first Tiger in over two years to top 30 points, scoring 34 against the Rebels. Mike Nwoko added 18 points and in all six Tigers scored in double figures with Pablo Tamba adding 15, Rashad King 13, Robert Miller II 12 (4 blocks) and freshman Jalen Reece adding 11 points and 10 assists for his first college double double.

The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field (35-70) and made 11-of-21 three-pointers (52.4 percent). The Tigers also shot well from the free throw line, making 25-of-29 for 86. 2 percent.

LSU concludes the regular season with a Tuesday game at Auburn (9 p.m. CT) and back at home for the season finale and senior tribute ceremonies at 5 p.m. March 8 against Texas A&M. The senior ceremonies that Saturday will begin at 4:40 p.m.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: