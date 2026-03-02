Miami (Ohio) AD Slams Bruce Pearl for RedHawks 'Disrespect,’ Auburn Conflict of Interest

Former longtime Auburn men’s basketball coach and current TNT and CBS Sports analyst Bruce Pearl has drawn the ire of Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler for stating that the RedHawks, the last remaining undefeated Division I team, are not one of the 68 best programs in the country, and therefore NCAA tournament-worthy. Pearl on Monday doubled down on his controversial take, saying the RedHawks would finish in the bottom half of the standings if they played their games in the Big East as opposed to the MAC.

Well, Sayler was having none of it.

“@coachbrucepearl u are flat out wrong about @MiamiOH_BBall when u say we would finish last in the Big East,” Sayler wrote. “The disrespect is awful and u should not be near a TV studio covering this sport when u show your true colors! Even slipped in a ‘we’ when talking about Auburn, nice work!”

Bruce Pearl’s comments echo common critique of Miami (Ohio) basketball

The RedHawks are just the fourth Division I men’s team since 2000 to enter the month of March undefeated. And yet, skepticism surrounds the MAC power, largely because of the strength—or lack thereof—of the program’s schedule this season. The RedHawks check in at 285th out of 365 teams in Ken Pomeroy’s strength of schedule ratings. In terms of non-conference scheduling, Miami (Ohio) ranks 360th out of 365 teams and has played just one Quad 2 game, and zero Quad I games.

“Miami (Ohio), here’s the deal. Are we selecting the 68 most deserving teams? Or are we going to select the 68 best teams?” Pearl said as part of a college basketball studio show for TNT Sports. “If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion. Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country. And that’s going to be a difficult choice for the committee to make.”

Miami (Ohio) narrowly avoided their first defeat of the season on Friday night against Western Michigan, pulling off a victory after guard Trey Perry made a layup with just 0.4 seconds remaining in the game. With two games left on their regular season schedule before the MAC tournament, the easiest path to the NCAA tournament for the RedHawks is by winning the MAC tourney to secure the automatic bid to March Madness.

But a loss in the MAC tournament opens the door to the at-large bid discussion—and Pearl’s skepticism.

Pearl doubled down on his take during a Monday appearance on the Wake Up Barstool radio show.

"In the Big East conference this year [Miami (OH)] would finish in the lower half... they may not finish last but I'll tell you what, I'm not so sure..." - @coachbrucepearl pic.twitter.com/D9hKVa6PhJ — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) March 2, 2026

When Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stated his belief that Miami (Ohio) would finish in the top half of a stronger conference such as the Big East, Pearl pushed back.

“No way. No way. You're a better gambler than me but there's no chance,” Pearl said. “They're not built for the grind of a Big Ten or even a Big East—in the Big East conference this year, they'd finish in the lower half—they may not finish last but I'll tell you what, I'm not so sure ...”

Why did Miami (Ohio) AD David Sayler imply Pearl has a conflict of interest?

As Sayler pointed out, Pearl’s comments coincide with another team near-and-dear to his heart: Auburn, which is now coached by his son Steven. The elder Pearl also serves as a special assistant to the athletic director following his retirement in September 2025.

The Tigers (15–14, 6–10 against the SEC), are currently on the wrong side of the bubble, but in stark contrast to Miami (Ohio), have played the third-toughest overall schedule in the country and boast five Quad I wins this season. If push comes to shove, Pearl almost certainly wants to see his Tigers secure an at-large bid over a one or two-loss Miami (Ohio) team.

Meanwhile, Sayler and the RedHawks don't think Pearl should be anywhere near a television studio discussing tournament résumés when it comes to their program against the one his son coaches. It's officially debate season in college basketball.

