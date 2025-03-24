How to Watch: LSU Women's Basketball vs. Florida State in NCAA Tournament
Kim Mulkey and the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers will take the floor in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday for a Second Round matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT with the pair of programs set to battle it out for a spot in the Sweet 16.
LSU dominated every facet of its first-round matchup against SDSU. Six players scored in double figures and the Tigers’ 103 points were the most in program history in a NCAA Tournament game.
FSU handled George Mason with a 94-59 win in its first-round contest.
Both LSU and FSU rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring. The Seminoles are No. 2 in the country with 87.4 points per game. The Tigers are No. 6 with 85.0 points per game. Both teams also possess a ‘big three’ scoring threat.
LSU’s big three is made up of All-Americans Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams who combine to average 54.4 points per game. Johnson has four straight NCAA Tournament games with 20+ points.
Morrow leads the nation with 28 double-doubles and 13.6 rebounds per game. Williams is a threat from anywhere on the floor and was 4-4 from deep in LSU’s win over SDSU.
Now, it's about getting contributions from LSU's "Big 3," getting efficient play from the bench and slowing down a firepower Seminoles offense with a Sweet 16 berth on the line in Baton Rouge.
The Preview: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
The Start Time and How to Watch:
Start Time: 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 24
Channel: ESPN
Location: Baton Rouge (La.)
Roy Philpott and Jimmy Dykes will call the game for ESPN. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The Final Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (-10.5)
- Florida State: (+10.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-575)
- Florida State: (+425)
Over/Under: 169.5 (-110)
The LSU Tigers will enter the clash in Baton Rouge as 10.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring Mulkey's crew following an impressive Round 1 victory over San Diego State.
Kim Mulkey's Take: Controlling Ta'Niya Latson
"[Florida State gets] the ball to Latson and then you converge on her, and then she throws it to somebody else and makes them look great.
"They are balanced. You know, they have four kids that score in double figures. They score in the 80s. You'd think the three ball is what makes them go, and they do score about eight a game.
"But it's their dribble penetration that creates a lot of things. They are so long. They are athletic. They are a handful, and if you think about their schedule, they beat Notre Dame on the road. Stanford, I think beat them but they beat Georgia Tech on the road.
"They beat three ranked teams in the ACC on the road. So that tells you that they are very confident and very talented."
