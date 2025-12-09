Former LSU Football, Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell has officially revealed his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3 Sports.

The Texas Longhorns defensive line transfer was with the LSU program across Spring Camp and into Fall Camp, but after two games in 2025, was dismissed from the Tigers program.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder was taken off of the 2025 roster where he's now set to make a move after stints with both the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.

“We have standards that need to be met, and those standards weren't met," former LSU head coach Brian Kelly said once Mitchell was dismissed.

In 2025, the LSU Tigers flaunted depth in the trenches with Dominick McKinley and Bernard Gooden handling first-team duties along with Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory rounding out the two-deep depth chart.

LSU played seven defensive linemen across the first two games of the season, but Mitchell had not taken a rep for the program.

Mitchell, a redshirt sophomore, suited up for the Texas Longhorns in nine career games while logging seven tackles during his time in Austin (Tex.).

The New Jersey native appeared in eight games throughout his two seasons with the Longhorns before making the move to Baton Rouge.

Kelly raved about the newcomers and their impressive offseason with multiple fresh-faced players turning heads.

"Those guys have been great program players as well. On time, accountable, pushing others. It's been, and I said this before, it's been really fun to watch these guys really just melt into the current culture and standards.

"I could talk as much about what they do on a day-to-day basis in the program. But on the field all of those guys are going to be playing for us and getting meaningful reps and help us.

"As advertised probably more than advertised because you really don't know how their personalities will play out. All three of them have different personalities, but impact our program."

Now, Mitchell has officially revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal where he is the second LSU defensive lineman to do so - joining Ahmad Breaux.

Breaux, a former coveted Louisiana prospect coming out of high school, signed with the program in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he earned meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Across the 2024 season, Breaux tallied 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss where he also earned a pair of starts against the UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Breaux logged 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks along a talented defensive front that was made up of Bernard Gooden, Dominick McKinley, and Jacobian Guillory, among others.

Now, after appearing in 24 games across two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former Top-25 prospect in the Bayou State will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

