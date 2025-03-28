How to Watch: LSU Women's Basketball vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack in Sweet 16
Kim Mulkey and the No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers will look to reach their third consecutive Elite Eight on Friday night in Spokane (Wash.) with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
LSU has been on fire to start the tournament, becoming the second team ever to record back-to-back 100 points games in NCAA Tournament history.
The Tigers tallied a NCAA Tournament program record 103 points in the first-round win over San Diego State and then went for 101 points against Florida State in the second-round.
In the last win over FSU, LSU shot a season-high 56.2 percent. The Tigers set a program NCAA Tournament record with 29 assists.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum into a Sweet 16 matchup against an offensive juggernaut in the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
“They have four outstanding guards, and they’re not going to change their philosophy all of the sudden and become a post-dominant team,” Coach Mulkey said. “So we know what their strengths are, we know what their improvements are, and we’re going to try to win one more game.”
The Preview: No. 3 LSU Tigers vs. No. 2 North Carolina State Wolfpack
How to Watch: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Clash
Start Time: 6:30 p.m. CT on March 28th
Channel: ESPN
Location: Spokane (Wash.)
The Scouting Report: Meet the Wolfpack
LSU and NC State will match up for the second time this season. The Tigers defeated NC State by 17 in the championship of the Bah Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in November.
At the time, NC State was ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll and it marked LSU’s first ranked win over the season. The Wolfpack found their groove after facing the Tigers and lost just two games in ACC play, finishing in a tie for first in the conference. NC State reached the Final Four last year as a No. 3-seed.
“I think both teams are obviously better, and we just have a lot of respect for them,” Coach Mulkey said. “We don’t look at the previous game. We just think that we’re both trying to advance to an Elite 8, and we don’t really even think about that game (in November).”
Each of the NC State’s six losses this season have come to teams in the NCAA Tournament field, with five of those coming against AP Top 12 opponents – No. 2 South Carolina, No. 6 TCU, No. 7 Duke, No. 10 LSU and No. 12 UNC.
The Pack set several NCAA Tournament program records in the win 83-49 over Michigan State to reach the Sweet 16 with 15 made 3-pointers, a margin of victory of 34 and seven blocked shots (tied record).
Saniya Rivers tallied 11 assists, which set a new single-game NCAA Tournament record at NC State.
The NCAA Tournament Schedule: Friday's Sweet 16 Slate
(All Times are Eastern)
(2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland | 5 p.m. on ESPN
(2) NC State vs. (3) LSU | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
(1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss | 10 p.m. on ESPN
