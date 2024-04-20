LSU WBB: Are Kim Mulkey and the Tigers Trending for a Transfer Portal Commitment?
Kim Mulkey and the LSU staff continue working through NCAA Transfer Portal evaluations as they look for their 2024-25 point guard.
The month of April is an important one for this program as they hit the recruiting trail in several different areas, including the portal and recruiting live period for AAU basketball.
For now, it's full steam ahead in finding a point guard to lead the Tigers this upcoming season with the portal attaining several options.
According to multiple reports, the Tigers had a visitor on campus this week in former Arizona guard Kailyn Gilbert making her way to Baton Rouge for an official.
Gilbert, one of the top guards in the portal, averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game to go along with shooting 40% from three-point range in Year 2 with the Wildcats.
An elite-level scorer, she's proven her value in the area, but continuing to sharpen her skill set on the defensive end will be key.
It appears the Tigers could be trending for Gilbert according to multiple reports, and after speaking with those familiar with the situation, there is mutual interest between both parties.
Will Gilbert pop and reveal a commitment? Time will tell, but LSU remains in contact with the coveted Arizona guard.
But Gilbert isn't the only guard LSU has been pursuing via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Tigers have a few other tricks up their sleeve. Mulkey and Co. are set to bring in Clemson transfer guard Ruby Whitehorn for a visit to Baton Rouge next week.
Whitehorn has visited Florida State and Baylor, according to several outlets, with LSU getting a crack at the coveted guard in the coming days. A source confirmed to LSU Country that Whitehorn will be in town on April 26-27 for an official.
LSU will be pushing for a commitment during her trip in town. Whitehorn is a player at the top of the Tigers' Transfer Portal Big Board and firmly believe she will be a key piece to their rotation if able to land her services.
Whitehorn averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers during her second season with Clemson and LSU clearly sees the former five-star recruit as a key player moving forward.
A no-contact transfer, Whitehorn is in control of her process as she navigates her recruitment, but LSU is making their push here with both parties in contact.
Another guard LSU is in contact with, according to sources, is North Carolina transfer Deja Kelly.
The three-time All-ACC first team selection has kept the Tar Heels in the mix as an option, but the Tigers are making their push at her services.
A 2020 McDonald's All-American, Kelly was a five-star recruit out of high school before dominating during her time with North Carolina.
This past season, Kelly averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on her way to another First-Team All-ACC selection.
LSU continues eyeing the trio of guards with this program in the market for a lead guard, depth to the rotation on the wing and a prized forward moving forward.
LSU Country will have the latest on the Tigers' Transfer Portal push over the next few weeks as they look to assemble another championship caliber roster.
