LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Buzz: Tigers Contact Pair of High-Profile Prospects

Jay Johnson and the #LSU Tigers are in contact with Rutgers RHP Landon Mack, according to @On3sports.



The 6’1, 200 pound freshman logged 80.1 IP with 70 strikeouts and a 4.03 ERA during the 2025 season.



Mack was a Top-10 prospect in New Jersey coming out of high school. pic.twitter.com/i014fbWf4q