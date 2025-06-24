LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Buzz: Tigers Contact Pair of High-Profile Prospects
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are fresh off of capturing a 2025 National Championship, but it isn't stopping the program from hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After taking down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Johnson and Co. immediately put their recruiting caps on.
"If you're a pitcher out there, high school or portal, you should want to come here largely because of Nate [Yeskie]. And Jamie Tutko is our director of pitching development and analytics and has helped take this thing to a new level as well," Johnson said after winning the title.
"We've got it all. We've got it all. I'm just really proud of that side of the ball. We had to elevate the talent in the LSU baseball program on the mound when I took over here. And we have and we've executed it at developing them as good as I ever would have dreamed of or imagined."
LSU has a pair of commitments in the 2025 Transfer Portal haul so far with the program's sites set on adding more talent in the coming days.
Which players has LSU signed to this point? Which availalble portal prospects are the Tigers in on?
The Transfer Portal Buzz: LSU Edition
The Additions [2]:
Brayden Simpson: Infielder
The LSU Tigers landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
Seth Dardar: Infielder
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
The Reported Portal Targets [2]:
RHP Landon Mack: Rutgers
Rutgers freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after one season with the Scarlet Knights.
Mack, one of the top arms available in the free agent market, has multiple programs pursuing his services as it stands. That includes the LSU Tigers with Johnson and Co. in pursuit.
The talented right-hander rounded out his true freshman campaign with Rutgers after tossing 80.1 innings pitched where he logged 70 strikeouts to 17 walks with a 4.03 ERA.
Mack will be a player to keep tabs on as his recruitment process ramping up this week.
2B Jarren Advincula: Cal
Cal second baseman Jarren Advincula is viewed as one of the top players available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers in he mix, according to On3 Sports.
In 2024, Advincula led Cal with a .325 batting average and was second on the team in both runs scored with 44 and hits with 69.
Fast forward to his second season with the Golden Bears and he was second on the team in batting with a .342 average.
He led the team in steals with 13 (in 15 attempts) and hits with 81. Advincula tied for the team lead in runs scored with 48, and had six home runs and 33 RBIs.
Now, he's in the Transfer Portal with a slew of SEC and ACC programs intensifying their pursuit.
