Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Check In With No. 3 Rated Prospect in America
Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley remains the top priority for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as she prepares for her junior campaign.
Bradley, the No. 3 overall prospect in her class, stands at 6-foot-5 with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball battling it out for her services.
The Bayou State star comes in as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana with a myriad of offers on the list - including Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks after the program made the call over the summer.
But Mulkey and the LSU staff have prioritized Bradley and continue keeping a foot on the gas for the gifted forward/center.
This week, Mulkey and Co. hit the road to see Bradley for an in-home visit as they begin intensifying their pursuit.
LSU has taken multiple trips up to Oak Grove with Tuesday marking another visit for the elite bucket-getter.
"Bradley has the size on the interior that makes it difficult for high school prospects to keep her off the glass on either end of the court," 247Sports wrote.
"She is comfortable playing through contact. In due time, look for her to become increasingly aware of where potential double teams are coming from, allowing her to make passes to open shooters in real time. For a young prospect with her size, Bradley moves well from side to side while maintaining a consistent pace of play."
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.
Along with multiple face-to-face conversations, the program has allowed Bradley to come visit for game days to soak in the atmosphere of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It'll be a battle for the No. 1 player in Louisiana, but Mulkey doesn't swing and miss in the Bayou State.
In recent years, LSU has signed Mikaylah Williams - the No. 1 player in the state in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle - and Jada Richard, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 cycle.
LSU did not take a player from Louisiana in the 2025 class after electing to sign a quartet of five-star prospects in Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Bella Hines.
Now, all focus is on Bradley moving forward in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.