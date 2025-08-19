Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have dominated the recruiting trail this offseason with the program landing commitments from multiple blue-chip prospects.
After earning a pledge from Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, Kelly and Co. went on a recruiting rampage.
LSU went on to add commitments from the likes of the nation's No. 1 athlete in Lamar Brown along with the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana [Jabari Mack], a top-five edge rusher in America [Trenton Henderson] and more.
Heading into the fall, the LSU Tigers hold a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with Keys and Brown being the pair of five-stars committed to the program.
As the recruiting calendar heats up this fall, one name will be critical in keeping tabs on: Tristen Keys.
The No. 1 wide receiver in America is the headliner in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class and has one SEC program intensifying its pursuit.
The Tennessee Volunteers remain a threat to flip Keys, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons, but the Texas A&M Aggies are also "strongly pushing" for the LSU pledge.
"He's a five-star receiver committed to LSU. He's been to Tennessee probably 4, 5 or 6 times and took an [official visit] there over the summer," Simmons said. "I keep hearing from people, 'Chad if you're a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys.'
"We know LSU is going to work really hard, and they're going to have to, to keep him in this class through December to get him signed. Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristen Keys as well. Tennessee is hot."
The electrifying wideout took official visits to LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Auburn and Texas A&M this offseason as he evaluated his options.
Yes, schools are throwing out significant money to the Magnolia State native, but the development aspect is one that is key in his process.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Now, all eyes are on his senior campaign as he both prepares for a monster season as well as finalizes his college plans.
