LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Fall Camp on Saturday with a Week 1 clash against Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers inching closer.
After receiving unprecedented access to LSU's preseason practice schedule, Kelly and Co. have allowed the local media to receive ample opportunities to evaluate the 2025 roster.
Kelly has called his shot on multiple occasions this offseason where he believes this is the best team he has had in Baton Rouge with the program a National Championship contender.
"I've been really pleased on the things that you guys don't really pay attention to - their details, their habits, how they use nutrition the right way, recover - all those things are really good signs that we have a group that's mature and understands how to take care of themselves and prepare themselves for the season," Kelly said during Fall Camp.
"I think the things that probably stood out are the things that stand out to you -- the depth that we now have at wide receiver; I think we're seeing even more depth on the defensive side of the ball in the back end of our defense.
"It is so competitive right now back there, and we really like the development of our end play. Those are all like tangible signs; the other ones you don't see unless you're here every day."
Initial Thoughts Following Fall Camp:
Across the last four weeks, the LSU program has allowed unprecedented access with media receiving the opportunity to sit in on over half of the Tigers' preseason practices.
From full Saturday scrimmages to evaluating the rotations, media has had the chance to get a true feel for what the Bayou Bengals are working with heading into the upcoming season.
After double-digit viewings, it's been simple: LSU's defense has an opportunity to play at an elite-level in 2025 after retooling the roster.
The Tigers added Florida EDGE Jack Pyburn, Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane, South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden, Houston safety AJ Haulcy, and North Carolina State safety Tamarcus Cooley, among others, via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU's defense is retooled, revamped and reloaded ahead of the 2025 season with multiple newcomers preparing to take on expanded roles; namely Pyburn, Gooden, Haulcy and Delane.
When identifying the position group winner in Fall Camp, it's the defensive front for the Tigers after coordinator Blake Baker and Co. added pure weapons to utilize.
Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton [Florida State] and Jimari Butler [Nebraska] are the trio of newcomers alongside returnee Gabriel Reliford holding down the edge rushers unit.
On the inside, it's Gooden, Dominick McKinley, Ahmad Breaux, Jacobian Guillory and Sydir Mitchell taking the bulk of the reps.
LSU's defense stole the show across Fall Camp and truly dictated the pace during scrimmages, full 7-on-7 work and other live periods.
But it's no secret Brian Kelly's offense has an opportunity to be special under Garrett Nussmeier and the other skill position players.
LSU running back Caden Durham is back for the 2025 season alongside wideouts Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker.
The Tigers added pass catchers Nic Anderson, Barion Brown, Bauer Sharp and Destyn Hill to round out an elite corps of weapons to work with.
But it's the offensive line that will have question marks heading into Week 1 at Clemson.
Our projected first-team: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis.
The left guard position battle is one that will be determined across game week preparation, but it's clear this one has come down to Mubenga and Coen Echols. We believe Mubenga is in line to start.
LSU's offensive line will dictate how far this program can truly go heading into the 2025 season and has the opportunity to elevate the Tigers from good to great.
The Season Prediction: 9-3 Record
at Clemson (Aug. 30) - Loss
Louisiana Tech (Sept. 6) - Win
Florida (Sept. 13) - Win
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - Win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - Win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - Win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - Win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - Win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - Loss
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - Win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - Win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - Loss
Final Thoughts:
Vegas has the line set at 8.5 wins heading into the 2025 season, but expectations are clear after going all-in this offseason: Kelly and Co. are eyeing a National Championship.
Nussmeier returns alongside an $18 million roster in Baton Rouge with the College Football Playoff being the expectation for this program.
Let's be clear: The LSU defense has the chance to steer the ship in the right direction, the offense has unlimited weapons along the outside, and Nussmeier is the heartbeat of this program, but questions surrounding the offensive line lead the pick to be 9-3 on the season.
Across Fall Camp, offensive line woes plagued the program and killed possessions during live work. If the story remains the same, it will put the Tigers in a challenging spot.
Now, if everything clicks for the Bayou Bengals, this is a 10-win team that has no question of ending up in the College Football Playoff given the amount of talent on roster.
Clemson and Alabama will be the two games that the program enters as an underdog, but it's clear this program can compete with the best of them if all goes accordingly.
Now, "talking season" is officially over with "Clemson Game Week" beginning on Monday.
All eyes are on what Kelly and Co. can accomplish in 2025 with an $18 million roster, critical returning pieces, and more. Can LSU return to the pinnacle of college football and make a statement this fall?
