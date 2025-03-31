Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Lose Key Starter to the Transfer Portal
LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. Talia Goodman of On3 Sports first reported the news.
Smith, who wrapped up her redshirt-sophomore campaign with the Tigers on Sunday in the Elite Eight, became a key contributor during the NCAA Tournament.
After suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee early in the 2023-24 season, Smith bounced back for the Kim Mulkey's program late in the Tigers' recent season.
She posted averages of 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this year, but her production skyrocketed in the tournament after posting double-doubles in both the Round of 32 and Sweet 16.
Smith joined the LSU Tigers during Mulkey's second season at the helm of the program where she earned limited minutes during LSU's 2023 National Championship run.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Smith will depart in search of a new home for her final two seasons of eligibility.
"As competitors, nothing softens the blow that you're this close to another Final Four (indicating), but being old like I am and being around awhile, I've learned to keep perspective," Mulkey said on Sunday. "And time will help me think about things through the course of the year on things that we did that were really amazing, and -- and the portal, right?
"It's time to get in the portal. This one leaves, this one goes, this one comes. So next year we'll start this thing up again and see what kind of team you have and go to work."
Mulkey and Co. enter a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program eyeing multiple immediate impact transfers to join the roster for next year.
