Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Lose Key Starting Guard to the Transfer Portal
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons, she revealed via social media on Wednesday.
Poa, a member of Kim Mulkey's 2023 National Championship squad, has played a pivotal role for the Tigers across her trio of seasons in the Bayou State.
During the 2024-25 season, Poa appeared in 30 games and made 15 starts for LSU.
She averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists across 12.8 minutes a night while playing a role in the Tigers' run to the Elite Eight.
Poa joined LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season after transferring in from Northwest Florida State as a JUCO prospect.
She will look to exercise an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling the NCAA passed recently.
The Australia native shared a heartfelt message to the LSU community on Wednesday after announcing her decision to enter the NCAA Transfer portal:
"l am deeply thankful for the opportunities l've received, the mentors and supporters who have guided me, and the connections I've built with my teammates and coaches.
"To the fans I LOVE YOU guys. Thank you for having my back every step of the way. The energy at PMAC and throughout Baton Rouge is something I'll always cherish. From day one, you made me feel at home, and I am incredibly grateful for your constant support. It meant everything to me. Baton Rouge has truly become my second home, and this community will forever hold a special place in my heart.
"This year has changed me in ways I never expected. It helped me become a stronger PERSON and player. This season taught me TOUGHNESS.
"God opened this door for me and l've been blessed with the opportunity to extend my college journey with another year of eligibility. After much reflection, l've made the decision to enter the transfer portal.
Geaux Tigers, Forever 13"
Poa is the second Tiger to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week where she joins starting forward Sa'Myah Smith.
Smith, who wrapped up her redshirt-sophomore campaign with the Tigers on Sunday in the Elite Eight, became a key contributor during the NCAA Tournament.
After suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee early in the 2023-24 season, Smith bounced back for the Kim Mulkey's program late in the Tigers' recent season.
She posted averages of 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this year, but her production skyrocketed in the tournament after posting double-doubles in both the Round of 32 and Sweet 16.
Smith joined the LSU Tigers during Mulkey's second season at the helm of the program where she earned limited minutes during LSU's 2023 National Championship run.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Smith will depart in search of a new home for her final two seasons of eligibility.
