Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Loses Former Five-Star to the Transfer Portal
LSU sophomore center Aalyah Del Rosario has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. Talia Goodman of On3 Sports first reported the news.
The former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle showed flashes during her freshman campaign with the Tigers, but was unable to take that next step in her second year.
The 6-foot-6 frontcourt piece averaged 4.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.
Fast forward to this past year and Del Rosario averaged two points and two rebounds a night on 41.7 percent shooting in six minutes per game.
"As competitors, nothing softens the blow that you're this close to another Final Four (indicating), but being old like I am and being around awhile, I've learned to keep perspective," Mulkey said following LSU's Elite Eight loss.
"And time will help me think about things through the course of the year on things that we did that were really amazing, and -- and the portal, right?
"It's time to get in the portal. This one leaves, this one goes, this one comes. So next year we'll start this thing up again and see what kind of team you have and go to work."
Del Rosario is the third member of the 2024-25 roster to enter the NCAA Transfer Portaal this offseason.
The LSU Transfer Portal Update:
The First Entry: Sa'Myah Smith [Forward]
LSU redshirt-sophomore Sa'Myah Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge.
Smith, who wrapped up her third year with the Tigers on Sunday in the Elite Eight, became a key contributor during the NCAA Tournament.
After suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee early in the 2023-24 season, Smith bounced back for the Kim Mulkey's program late in the Tigers' recent season.
She posted averages of 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this year, but her production skyrocketed in the tournament after posting double-doubles in both the Round of 32 and Sweet 16.
Smith joined the LSU Tigers during Mulkey's second season at the helm of the program where she earned limited minutes during LSU's 2023 National Championship run.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Smith will depart in search of a new home for her final two seasons of eligibility.
The Second Entry: Last-Tear Poa [Guard]
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons, she revealed via social media last Wednesday.
Poa, a member of Kim Mulkey's 2023 National Championship squad, has played a pivotal role for the Tigers across her trio of seasons in the Bayou State.
During the 2024-25 season, Poa appeared in 30 games and made 15 starts for LSU.
She averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists across 12.8 minutes a night while playing a role in the Tigers' run to the Elite Eight.
Poa joined LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season after transferring in from Northwest Florida State as a JUCO prospect.
She will look to exercise an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling the NCAA passed recently.
