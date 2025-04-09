Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Set to Return Key Player for 2025-26 Season
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are set to return 6-foot-5 forward, Jersey Wolfenbarger, for her senior campaign, according to a report from On3 Sports.
Wolfenbarger recently wrapped up her first season in Baton Rouge as a rotational piece for Mulkey and the Tigers after transferring in from Arkansas.
In her first year with the program, Wolfenbarger served primarily as a backup center for LSU with averages of 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with 24 blocks in total on the season.
She played 13.2 minutes per game with nine starts after handling minutes behind both Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith.
The decision to return for Wolfenbarger will provide an opportunity to continue expanding her game after a unique first season with the Tigers.
Prior to her move to Baton Rouge, she played a guard role on the perimeter, but Mulkey and Co. utilized her size as a force inside during the 2024-25 season.
Now, Wolfenbarger can continue diversifying her game as a frontcourt piece for the Tigers heading into the 2025-26 season after revealing a return for her senior campaign.
The former five-star prospect will be a critical returning piece for LSU with the program losing both Sa'Myah Smith and Aalyah Del Rosario to the Transfer Portal along with Morrow exercising her final season of eligibility.
Mulkey and Co. are currently sitting with one commitment via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Notre Dame's Kate Koval, a former Top-10 prospect in America.
Tigers Reel in Addition No. 1: Kate Koval [Notre Dame]
LSU has announced the addition of 6-5 sophomore Kate Koval to its roster for the upcoming season.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Koval was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week on November 18 after a quick start to her college career. Through the first three games of her career, Koval had 40 points, 33 rebounds, 8 assists and 15 blocks.
According to OptaSTATS, the last D1 freshman (male or female) to reach those numbers in any three-game span is Kentucky’s Anthony Davis.
After recording her first double-double in her third game with 14 points and 16 rebounds against James Madison, Koval went for 11 points and 19 rebounds against Lafayette.
The Kyiv, Ukraine native came to the United States in 2021, going on to become the No. 5 overall player and the top-rated post player in the Class of 2024 as a forward at Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York.
Koval played in the McDonald’s All-America game, the SLAM All-America game, the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit. She was the 2023-24 New York Gatorade Player of the Year.
