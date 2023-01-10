Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Florida

Final: UF 67, LSU 56

Second Half

A 6-0 Florida run over the last 90 seconds opens up their largest lead of the night and the fans are hitting the exits. Tigers trail 60-49 with 2:51 remaining.

Score Update: UF 52, LSU 48

KJ Williams is starting to get in a rhythm in the paint, something the Tigers are in dire need of. Using his strength and footwork to give Colin Castleton a tough time. LSU continues clawing back into this one.

The Tigers' offense has gone cold once again. Stagnant and unable to get the ball inside. Tigers trail 48-40 with 10:02 remaining.

A 7-0 run by the Gators in under a minute gives them a five point lead with 13:38 remaining. LSU is simply unable to get anything going offensively this half with three turnovers in a 90-second span.

Score Update: LSU 36, UF 36

Tigers beginning to work the ball inside and seeing immediate results. After shooting just 29% from deep in the first half, it's clear the game plan shifted in for the final 20 minutes: Get the ball inside.

Trae Hannibal continues to do the dirty work for this LSU squad. Back-to-back offensive rebounds provides the Tigers with a second chance bucket to get the second half underway.

Halftime: LSU 28, UF 25

First Half

Tyrell Ward has been a bright spot for the Tigers in the first half after knocking down his second triple to give LSU a halftime lead.

Score Update: LSU 25, UF 25

LSU has gone cold as we near the end of the first half. Without a field goal in five minutes of play, the Gators are right back in this one.

Tigers are getting into a rhythm from three after Miller knocks one down. Florida is without a bucket in three minutes with LSU busting the lead open to 24-16.

LSU with back-to-back threes followed by an Adam Miller lay-in has the Tigers back on track. Tigers lead 19-16 with 9:01 remaining in the half.

Score Update: LSU 11, UF 10

Back-to-back buckets from KJ Williams allow the Tigers to regain the lead as we reach the second media break.

Gators go on a quick 8-0 run to take the lead. LSU is on a 2:21 scoring drought.

Florida finally gets on the board after a pair of free throws breaks their cold spell with 15:28 remaining in the half.

LSU leads 7-0 at the first media break with 15:48 remaining. Tigers playing lockdown defense to start this one with the Gators missing a handful of open opportunities as well.

KJ Williams knocks down the triple to extend LSU's lead to 7-0. Florida is 0-of-3 on their first few attempts with two missed free throws. Tough start for the Gators.

A pair of free throws from Adam Miller get this one underway for the Tigers followed by second chance bucket from Derek Fountain. Tigers jump out to a 4-0 lead to start things off.

Pregame

Starting lineup for LSU:

G: Justice Hill

G: Trae Hannibal

G: Adam Miller

F: KJ Williams

F: Derek Fountain

Mwani Wilkinson is in sweats as the Tigers warmup for their matchup against the Gators.

Starting guard Cam Hayes isn't on the floor warming up after suffering an ankle injury in the Tigers loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Hayes is out on the floor with the Tigers in sweats. Would assume Trae Hannibal slides into the starting rotation for LSU.

Tigers in Must-Win Scenario

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers have the opportunity to shake back in a big way following back-to-back conference losses to both Kentucky and Texas A&M. Taking on Florida (8-7) at home on Tuesday, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

The last time LSU laced up their shoes for a home game in the PMAC, they took down No. 9 Arkansas in a thrilling upset victory. Now the chance to reach .500 in SEC play, the Tigers are in a “take it one game at a time” approach.

Players to Know

Colin Castleton : Mr. Reliable for this Gators squad, Castleton is the guy they call when in need of a bucket, and he typically answers. A dominant force in the paint with the ability to get it done in the midrange as well, he’s the definition of what has given LSU trouble this season.

Averaging 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, Castleton has been extremely efficient in getting his buckets. Shooting near 50% from the field, he scores the ball in a variety of ways. Look for Derek Fountain or KJ Williams to be in charge of slowing down Castleton tonight. A tough task, he’s the No. 1 option on a team in dire need of a win.

Will Richard : Richard has been one of the Gators most consistent guards this season. A three-level scorer who can do it all on that end of the floor, Richard has come up big on numerous occasions.

With averages of 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, he affects the game in select ways. From deep, he’s shooting 42% and 89% from the free throw line. There aren’t many holes in his offensive game, making him a top priority player on the scouting report for the Tigers.