How Long Has LeBron James Been in the NBA? These Shocking Stats Put Tenure in Perspective

Could it be ... the end of LeEra?

The Los Angeles Lakers were swept from the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday night, falling to the unstoppable Oklahoma City Thunder in four games. Although the Lakers held a solid lead late in the fourth, the Thunder, reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and series star Ajay Mitchell did what they do best and rallied for the win in crunch time. It was a hard-fought effort from Los Angeles, but ultimately not enough. Final: 115–110.

For OKC, the next step here is obvious: they'll now advance to the Western Conference finals, where they'll face the winner of the ongoing Spurs-Timberwolves series (tied 2-2 as of Tuesday morning). But for the Lakers, the path moving forward is anything but clear. Most notably, they must figure out what's next for LeBron James, the longest tenured player in the league and an all-time great who may or may not hang it up in the coming months.

James is a free agent this offseason, which means there are a few options available to him now that L.A.'s run is done: He could re-sign with the Purple and Gold and give it another go; he could join another team (perhaps a reunion with his hometown Cavaliers); or he could call it quits and retire.

Speaking after the game on Monday, James made clear that an answer on that front won't be coming just yet.

"I don’t know, it’s still fresh from losing," he said of his status. "I don’t know what the future holds for me as it stands right now tonight. Like I said last year after we lost to Minnesota, I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them, spend some time with them."

Well, while we wait for him to decide, let's have some fun looking back on The King's career—its unprecedented length, specifically. Sure, you're probably aware that he just finished his 23rd season ... but these shocking stats will put that unbelievable run in true perspective.

LeBron has played against about a third of all NBA players in history

For starters, here's a factoid that will knock your socks off: James has been around so long that, as of March 23, 2026, he had played against 36% of all NBA players ever.

His all-time stats are essentially untouchable

LeBron is also the king of the box score, full stop. Part of this success can be attributed to his generational talent, but it is also a function of his longevity.

The King leads all players in regular-season scoring with 43,440 points, and is the only NBA player with 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs. He also leads all players with 1,622 regular-season games played (Robert Parish is behind him with 1611), while the closest active player—Russell Westbrook—boasts just 1,301.

Moreover, he tops the charts in regular-season minutes played (61,029), regular-season field goals made (16,961), and most combined wins (1,236), among a bevy of other records.

A huge chunk of active players were born after James's 2003 debut

James has been playing so long that more than 70 current NBA stars were born after his debut in 2003. Of those that fall into that category, Pistons center Jalen Duren was the first to enter the world—he was born on Nov. 18, 2003, the same night as James's 11th career game.

He has dropped a 40-burger against all 30 teams

James is the only player in NBA history to record 40 or more points in a game against all 30 teams, and is also one of just three players (including Russell Westbrook and Luka Dončić) to post triple-doubles against each and every franchise.

He's practically a fixture of the NBA Finals

This one is quite shocking: LeBron has participated in 12.7% of all NBA finals ever played, with 10 appearances overall (10/79 Finals total = 12.7%). He is tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the third-most Finals appearances in history, behind Bill Russell (12) and Sam Jones (11).

He's been around longer than the iPhone

Anecdotally speaking, everyone knows James has been around for a "long time"; his 23 seasons are a league record, after all. But, to put that into perspective, you probably didn't realize that he's been around longer than the iPhone, the device on which you may be reading this article.

Steve Jobs announced the original iPhone in January 2007; James debuted in October 2003. Pretty wild.

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