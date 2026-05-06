LSU Basketball Adds International Star to Roster

Will Wade's roster is slowly building with the addition of the Brazilian forward Márcio Santos. Coming from the Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israeli Ligat HaAl and the Euroleague.

The 6'8 Brazilian, who averaged 6.9 points per game last season, is a big addition for the Tigers.

Building A Roster

Mar 29, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mens basketball head coach Will Wade looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After being hired in the spring, Wade is slowly building his roster to form a new era of LSU basketball. Very slowly. Just a couple of weeks ago, Wade had zero players on his roster.

But with the addition of the overseas player, Santos will not only add to the roster as the only international player, but also start the training. According to Wade, there are more additions to the roster to come, hinting that they could also be from international leagues.

"We got seven or eight guys, so we're not too worried," said Wade.

When asked about who they are, where they are, and if they even exist, Wade told the media that the promised players are "still playing" or "negotiating with their teams."

While that could raise some speculation, or major concerns for Wade's honesty, Santos is locked in. And is arriving with an impressive resumé.

Santos' Skill Set

LSU center Michael Nwoko (1) and Florida center Micah Handlogten (3) fight for the rebound during the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He arrives in Baton Rouge as a 2023 FIBA International Cup with Franca, a three-time NBB champion and three-time NBB All-Star. He enrolled in the 2023 NFL Draft, but was not selected. Instead, the forward appeared in the summer league with the Atlanta Hawks.

In his collegiate recruiting, Santos chose the Tigers over conference opponent Kentucky. He will join Kentucky transfer Mouhamed Dioubate to form a two-man roster. But as promised, there's more to come.

Santos is expected to have an immediate role on the team, shaping the new era of men's basketball at a school known for football and baseball. Joining the Tigers with the expectation of seeing the court each game helped his commitment to the university.

As a tall, 24-year-old forward with experience that is rarely seen in the NCAA, Santos' abilities could easily dominate over the classic SEC matchup. And he doesn't even have to know that an SEC matchup means more.

Without having too much to rely on, a brand new coaching staff that is still going and a solo roster before committing to LSU, Santos is putting trust in Wade and his team, knowing that his skill set can not only match up, but also dominate.

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