Will Wade, LSU Basketball Dealt Unfortunate Portal News With Zero Players on Roster

Will Wade and the LSU Tigers now have zero players on roster for the 2026-27 season after freshman guard Jalen Reece revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal on Friday.

Reece emerged as the final player remaining in Baton Rouge once Wade was revealed as the new head coach, but now makes his move official on Friday morning.

The former four-star recruit played in 32 games for the Tigers across his true freshman season where he averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds - emerging as a critical component down the stretch of SEC play.

Now, he's made his move official with Wade and the LSU Tigers continuing to work behind the scenes this offseason in order to construct a roster for the 2026-27 season in Baton Rouge.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable," Wade said in a statement.

NEWS: LSU guard Jalen Reece is entering the transfer portal, source told @On3.



In his final eight games of SEC play, the 6-foot freshman averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 assists, shooting 37% from three with a 3.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. Will keep the option open of returning.… pic.twitter.com/cYpbL9FzvU — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 17, 2026

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”

LSU has seen multiple players depart for the Transfer Portal headlined by Dedan Thomas Jr. electing to take his talents to Houston - along with Michael Nwoko signing with the Xavier Musketeers.

But Wade remains upbeat at the challenge that lies ahead in Baton Rouge.

“Make no mistake, this is home,” Wade said. “I wasn’t born in Louisiana, but Louisiana’s home for me, and me and my family and so, you know, we’re coming back to make history.

"We’re gonna make history one way or the other … to try to hang a banner, win a national championship. Or I’m going to be the first coach fired from the same school twice. But one way or another, one way or another, we’re going to make history.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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