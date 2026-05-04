Will Wade Hires Multiple LSU Men's Basketball Assistant Coaches

Ahead of head coach Will Wade's return to Death Valley, LSU men's basketball is ramping up on hiring a coaching staff around him over the offseason. With two new assistant coaches, both of whom having previously worked under Wade in different stints, the Tigers are reshaping their program in order to rebound from last season's 15-17 record.

That bounce-back will be incredibly important as the Tigers aim to reclaim their place as a consistently high-performing team — something that last year's SEC record didn't exactly emulate at 3-15.

With Wade at the helm and familiar faces joining his staff, LSU is getting the new faces that it needs to revitalize the program.

Greg Goldin and Vernon Hamilton Make Their Returns to Baton Rouge

Assistant coaches Greg Goldin and Vernon Hamilton aren't brand new to LSU's staff, both previously having stints with the Tigers under Wade's direction while he was at LSU from 2017 to 2022.

Goldin, before rejoining the Tigers, previously served as the Chief of Staff and Director of Pack Performance at NC State with Wade, leading support staff that focused on "athletic, academic and mental development" for players.

Before his season with NC State, he was a strength and conditioning coach for Penn State basketball and has held positions at Chatanooga, VCU and LSU as well. After his coaching stint at Penn State, Goldin emerged with over a decade of Division I basketball experience, particularly in strength and conditioning.

Goldin and Wade first met during a stint in Chattanooga, with Wade leading as head coach and Goldin serving as a strength and conditioning coach. Since, he has coached under Wade in multiple locations, and the two will have their reunion with the Tigers since Goldin left in 2021.

As well as an assistant coach role, Goldin will also serve as LSU's Chief of Staff and Director of Performance, meaning that he will retain his role that he formerly held at Penn State to ensure that players are operating at peak performance on all levels through direction of coaching, medicine and nutrition.

Hamilton has been an assistant coach at LSU, McNeese and NC State, travelling with Wade for every new coaching position. With the Wolfpack, Hamilton helped to oversee a team that finished with a 20-14 record and made a First Four appearance during the NCAA Tournament during the 2025-26 season. Over the last three seasons, he has been on staff with Wade as McNeese and NC State both made March Madness appearances, overall coaching with Wade through five separate tournament runs.

Welcome Back to The Boot, Vernon Hamilton! 🐅



We’ve hired Vernon Hamilton as an Assistant Coach.@vernonhamilton3 | #BootUp pic.twitter.com/kJJvA7unEL — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) May 4, 2026

Adding two new, experienced coaches that are familiar with both Wade and LSU could be a smart move for a Tigers' program that desperately needs rebuilding. Before Goldin and Hamilton's hirings, LSU began making moves with new assistant coach Damon Stoudamire, indicating that the Tigers are all-in for a complete makeover. With nine outgoing transfers and one singular, though highly talented, incoming transfer, Wade and Co. will have their hands full in order to revamp the program.

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