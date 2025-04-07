LSU Basketball Forward, Former Four-Star Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers continue working through a crucial offseason in Baton Rouge with the program retooling the roster at a rapid rate.
Along with a handful of newcomers heading to campus, LSU has also seen multiple members of the 2024-25 roster depart.
One of the top youngsters to leave the program: Corey Chest.
Chest, one of the highest-rated prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers this season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
Now, Chest has revealed his Transfer Portal destination after garnering significant Power Four interest in the free agent market.
Following visits to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies, the decision is in.
Chest will remain in the SEC and head to Oxford after pledging to Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels program on Sunday.
The LSU Departures: Six Tigers Head to the Portal
Vyctorius Miller and Noah Boyde Depart:
Last Friday, the program saw a pair of Tigers add to the list of departing players with Vyctorius Miller and Noah Boyde making the decision to test the market, according to On3 Sports.
Miller is coming off of a true freshman campaign where he averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for the Tigers.
The four-star, Top-75 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class departs after one season in Baton Rouge with McMahon and Co. unable to retain the coveted guard.
For Boyde, he's coming off of a 2024-25 campaign after averaging 1.2 points and 0.2 rebounds this past season for the Tigers.
Mike Williams - Sophomore Guard
LSU sophomore guard Mike Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the program in Baton Rouge.
Williams, a Top-100 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, averaged 5.9 points per game across 57 appearances during his time with Matt McMahon's program.
During the 2024-25 season, Williams appeared in 24 games with zero starts while shooting 31.3 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range. He averaged four points per game.
McMahon and the LSU Tigers are expected to be aggressive in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window after a disappointing 2024-25 season.
“There will be plenty of time to reflect on that,” McMahon said. “The disappointing piece is it felt like our trajectory was good, winning the nine games in the league last year to get in the top half, having a strong non-conference schedule there, going 11-2.
“Just unable to get the job done at the level required, combination of injuries, the overwhelming level of talent and quality of teams in the SEC. Just weren’t able to produce the type of results we wanted in league play.”
Williams became the third Tiger to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Daimion Collins: Forward
LSU forward Daimion Collins has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.
The former five-star prospect will now be searching for his third school after transferring to LSU following a stint with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Collins signed with John Calipari and Co. out of high school, but quickly made the move to Baton Rouge after one season with the program.
In his first season with the Tigers, Collins suffered a shoulder injury that cut his season short after appearing in limited action.
Fast forward to his second season with the Tigers and he appeared in 30 games for the program with 22 starts. He played 20 minutes a night for Matt McMahon's club.
Collins averaged eight points and 4.3 rebounds a game for the Tigers while also tallying a team-high 47 blocks on the season.
