LSU Basketball Lands Meeting With Coveted Transfer Portal Guard, Priority Target
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers are on a roll in the NCAA Transfer Portal after landing a pair of commitments on Monday.
McMahon and the LSU staff secured pledges from Mississippi State's Michael Nwoko and UNLV's Dedan Thomas Jr. with the moves sending shockwaves across the college basketball recruiting scene.
But the program will continue looking to fill out the 2025-26 roster with a myriad of targets on their radar.
One name that has stolen headlines is UCF's Keyshawn Hall.
The Big 12 star led the conference in scoring this past season after averaging a whopping 18.8 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting from the field.
Hall is a player that can do it all on the floor. He stands at 6-foot-7 where he can play on the wing, but also has the abillity to put the ball on the floor to get to the rim.
Along with being able to score efficiently, Hall also has been a reliable rebounder after averaging 7.1 boards per game during the 2024-25 season.
Now, LSU has lined up a Zoom call with Hall set for Tuesday, according to On3 Sports.
LSU will be battling against multiple heavy-hitters here with Hall quickly becoming one of the most coveted transfers available.
For the Tigers, the program is on a roll with two additions in their back pocket already.
The Offseason Moves: Portal Signees
The Splash Addition: Dedan Thomas Jr. [UNLV]
Thomas, the No. 4 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selectede the Tigers over the likes of Kentucky, Florida and Syracuse.
The 6-foot-1, point guard will have two years of eligibility remaining after coming off of a career year during the 2024-25 season.
Thomas averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game during his sophomore campaign after leading the Rebels.
It's a monumental addition for the LSU Tigers with Thomas joining the program in Baton Rouge this offseason.
The Bayou Bengals are reconstructing the roster in the Bayou State with Thomas quickly becoming the headliner.
The UNLV guard became the second commitment of the day after McMahon and Co. landed their first transfer on Monday with a fellow SEC center pledging to the Tigers.
The First Signee: Michael Nwoko [Mississippi State]
Nwoko, at 6-10, is coming off a 2024-25 season where he started 32 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 52.5 percent from the floor during the course of the season (83-of-158).
He will be a junior at LSU next season after starting his career in Miami during the 2023-24 basketball season.
“We are very excited to welcome Michael Nwoko to the LSU Basketball program,” said Coach McMahon. “He is an athletic and versatile forward who plays with a physicality and toughness.
"Michael will provide a presence finishing plays, scoring in the post, rebounding the ball at a high level and shot blocking ability. We look forward to his arrival on campus this summer. “
In two games against LSU last season, Nwoko scored a combined 14 points with 11 rebounds. He scored 18 points against Pittsburgh and Central Michigan.
At Miami, Nwoko appeared in 29 games as a freshman, averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.